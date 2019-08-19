Billion Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Announcement in Relation to Public Float

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BILLION INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

百宏實業控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2299)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PUBLIC FLOAT

The Board hereby announces that, as at 16 August 2019, the public float of the Company was approximately 15.13%, which was below the minimum of 25% as required under Rule 8.08(1)

of the Listing Rules. The public float of the Company has been restored in the afternoon on 19 August 2019, after Ever Luxuriant completed its disposal of 20,000,000 shares of the Company to a person who is not a core connected person of the Company. As at the close of business on 19 August 2019, the public float of the Company was approximately 25.86%.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the shares of the Company.

PUBLIC FLOAT OF THE COMPANY

