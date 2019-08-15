Billion Industrial : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BILLION INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

百宏實業控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2299)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

INTRODUCTION

SUMMARY

The Board announces that on 15 August 2019, Billion Vietnam, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Baikai Vietnam entered into (i) the Vietnam Purchase Agreement pursuant to which Baikai Vietnam agreed to provide paper boxes, roles and polyfoam boards to Billion Vietnam; and (ii) the Vietnam Sales Agreement pursuant to which Billion Vietnam agreed to sell DTY and FDY to Baikai Vietnam.

As at the date of this announcement, Baikai Vietnam is a wholly foreign-owned subsidiary of Baikai Wrap Knitting, which in turn is wholly-owned by Mr. Lin Jinjing, the brother-in- law of both Mr. Sze Tin Yau and Mr. Wu Jinbiao, both being executive Directors. Since Mr. Lin controls the exercise of 100% of the voting power at general meetings and is the sole director of Baikai Wrap Knitting, Baikai Wrap Knitting and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baikai Vietnam, are associates of Mr. Sze Tin Yau and Mr. Wu Jinbiao. Accordingly, Baikai Vietnam is a connected person of the Company and the transactions under the Vietnam Purchase Agreement and the Vietnam Sales Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.