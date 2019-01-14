BinckBank : Update on the intended offer by Saxo Bank for BinckBank

Amsterdam, the Netherlands / Copenhagen, Denmark - 14 January 2019

Reference is made to the joint press release by BinckBank and Saxo Bank dated 17 December 2018 in respect of the intended recommended public offer to be made by Saxo Bank for all the entire issued and

outstanding share capital of BinckBank at an offer price of EUR 6.35 in cash per share (cum dividend) (the Offer).

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, requiring a public announcement including a status update regarding an intended public offer within four weeks following its announcement, BinckBank and Saxo Bank hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.

BinckBank and Saxo Bank confirm that they are making good progress on the preparation for the Offer. Saxo Bank expects to submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the Offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) early February 2019, which is before the applicable deadline under Dutch law.

In addition, BinckBank and Saxo Bank confirm that the process to obtain the required regulatory clearances for the Offer is proceeding. Based on the required steps and subject to the necessary approvals, BinckBank and Saxo Bank anticipate that the Offer will close at the end of the second quarter or in the first half of the third quarter of 2019.