BinckBank : Yearly report 2018

02/04/2019 | 01:16am EST

Highlights 2018 

  • BinckBank and Saxo Bank A/S (Saxo Bank) have reached a conditional agreement (merger protocol) regarding a recommended all-cash public offer of EUR 6.35 (cum dividend) per issued and outstanding ordinary share
  • Distributed interim dividend € 0.13 per share (€ 8.7 million
  • Net result 2018 € 35.5 million (2017: € 8.5 million) 
  • Net result including one-off effects of € 12.9 million after tax: 
    • advisory expenses related to the offer of Saxo Bank (€ 2.4 million pre-tax) 
    • sale of the share in Think ETF Asset Management in June 2018 and earn-out arrangement relating to the sale of Able contribute to the 2018 annual result for € 8.4 million 
    • one-off positive tax benefit amounting to € 6.3 million on deferred tax liabilities as a result of changes in future corporate tax rates 
  • Net result per share 2018 € 0.53 (2017: € 0.13)
  • The offer price of the public offer of Saxo Bank has taken account of dividends (cum-dividend). For that reason, the entire 2018 result, after deduction of the distributed interim dividend, will be added to the reserves. As a result, BinckBank will not pay a final dividend for 2018 
  • Commercial proposal of online brokerage improved due to launch of new price plan 
  • At the end of 2018 the brand name Alex has been fully phased out 
  • Transaction numbers in 2018 increased to 9.9 million (+28%) as a result of offering free trades in Binck turbo's and the improved commercial proposal
  • Assets under management decreased to € 0.9 billion as per 2018 (2017: € 1.1 billion). Assets under management in new propositions increase to € 170 million (2017: € 115 million) 
  • 19% decrease of operating expenses 2018 compared to 2017, amongst others due to lower amortisation relating to fully amortised intangible assets (Alex Beleggersbank)
  • 18Q4 reflects higher operating expenses, largely due to advisory expenses related to the offer of Saxo Bank (€ 2.4 million), project expenses as relating to law and regulation (€ 1.5 million) and marketing campaigns (€ 0.7 million) 


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 145 M
EBIT 2018 34,7 M
Net income 2018 34,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 12,10
P/E ratio 2019 15,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 422 M
Chart BINCKBANK
Duration : Period :
BinckBank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINCKBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,94 €
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent J. J. Germyns Chairman-Executive Board
John W. T. van der Steen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steven J. Clausing Chief Operating Officer
Evert-Jan M. Kooistra Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Carla J. van der Weerdt-Norder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINCKBANK2.63%483
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP17.65%73 108
MORGAN STANLEY5.47%71 937
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)13.24%63 512
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY16.05%31 941
HUATAI SECURITIES21.85%22 425
