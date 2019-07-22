Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  BinckBank NV    BINCK   NL0000335578

BINCKBANK NV

(BINCK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BinckBank publishes its half year report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 01:15am EDT

Highlights of the first half year 2019

  • Saxo Bank has extended the initial offer period during which shareholders can submit their shares under the Offer to 31 July 2019.
  • The process for obtaining regulatory approvals is on schedule.
  • As mentioned before, the expectation remains that the transaction with Saxo Bank will be completed during the first half of Q3 2019.
  • Net result 19H1 € 6.6 million (18H1: € 22.2 million).
  • Net earnings per share 19H1 € 0.10 (18H1: € 0.33). The result for 18H1 included the profit on the sale of Think ETF Asset Management B.V. (€ 8.1 million, € 0.12 per share).
  • No interim dividend will be paid for the first half of 2019.
  • Number of transactions 19H1 in line with 18H1 at 5.0 million transactions (+1%).
  • Assets under management at the end of 19H1 amounted to € 1.0 billion (18H1: € 1.0 billion). Assets under management of the new propositions rose to € 239 million (18H1: € 142 million). Turning point to net inflow almost reached.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BINCKBANK NV
01:15aBinckBank publishes its half year report 2019
GL
05/16BINCKBANK : Saxo Bank extends Offer Period for public offer until 31 July 2019; ..
GL
04/24BINCKBANK : Certain mandatory disclosures under the Dutch offer rules
GL
04/23BINCKBANK : General meeting BinckBank decides in accordance with agenda, except ..
GL
04/23BINCKBANK : N.V. trading update first quarter 2019
AQ
04/13BINCKBANK : Supervisory director to step down
AQ
03/12BINCKBANK : Recommended public cash offer by Saxo Bank for all issued and outsta..
GL
03/08BINCKBANK NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/18BINCKBANK NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/04BINCKBANK : Yearly report 2018
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 141 M
EBIT 2019 29,0 M
Net income 2019 21,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,88x
Capitalization 422 M
Chart BINCKBANK NV
Duration : Period :
BinckBank NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINCKBANK NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,10  €
Last Close Price 6,32  €
Spread / Highest target 0,47%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent J. J. Germyns Chairman-Executive Board
John W. T. van der Steen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Steven J. Clausing Chief Operating Officer
Evert-Jan M. Kooistra Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Carla J. van der Weerdt-Norder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINCKBANK NV3.78%473
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC27.82%79 472
MORGAN STANLEY11.95%73 643
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)2.87%57 032
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY44.78%37 722
HUATAI SECURITIES30.68%25 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group