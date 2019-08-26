Director BinckBank to step down

Amsterdam, 26 August 2019 – BinckBank N.V. (BinckBank) announces that Mr S.J. Clausing will step down as a member of the board of BinckBank as of 1 September 2019. Mr Clausing has been a member of the board and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BinckBank since 2015. In connection with the public offer by Saxo Bank, Mr Clausing has in consultation agreed to step down as member of the board. The tasks and responsibilities of Mr S.J. Clausing will for the time being be assigned to the other board members of BinckBank N.V. Mr.V. Germyns (CEO) and Mr. E.J.M. Kooistra (CFRO).

BinckBank thanks Mr Clausing for the valuable dedication and commitment shown and wishes him all the best for the next step in his career.

