PCT LTD enters into Manufacturers Representative Agreement for Sales of Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems in the Ohio Valley Region

LITTLE RIVER, S.C., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL), through its operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), a leader in environmentally safe, non-toxic, antimicrobial solutions for infection control, announced today it has entered into a Manufacturer’s Representative Agreement with DTS of Cleveland, OH (DTS), for the sale of Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems in Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky.



Nick Giarelli, CEO at DTS, “DTS is very excited to be working with PCT Health as a Manufacture Representative for the Ohio Valley Region of the US. DTS and its parent company Wave Imaging has many years of experience selling capital equipment to hospitals and clinics throughout the region and will be able to use its client database to bring PCT’s Annihilyzer Infection Control System into the facilities at a faster pace due to its strong reputation for sales and long-term support.”

Jody Read, CEO of PCT LTD, “We are excited to establish this relationship with such a trusted partner in the area. Nick and his team will allow PCT to accelerate growth and deployment of systems throughout the region and we are confident in their ability to serve our customers.”

PCT’s Annihilyzer® Infection Control System is capable of onsite production of a non-harmful, Green Seal Certified tuberculocidal disinfectant that is effective against 99.9999% of organisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), MRSA, VRE, CRE, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas. The Company's primary disinfecting fluid solution is effective against common healthcare pathogens such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV-1, Hepatitis C, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza A, H1N1, Candida albicans, and more; food processing bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella; and organisms of veterinarian concern such as parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella. This group was very excited about the ability to reduce Hospital Associated Infections (HAI) using a non-synthetic solution which is not harmful to patients, staff, equipment, or furniture. The ability to track the fluid’s efficacy and provide cleaning and disinfecting protocols will reduce human error and increase the effectiveness of infection prevention and disinfection programs.

The RFID fluid tracking system can be customized to track housekeeping employees to ensure that all proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols are being performed during the cleaning process. This in turn assists the hospital administration by supplying valuable data regarding who, what, when and how all areas of the hospital were cleaned and disinfected.

This system also incorporates the use of Electrostatic Smart Applicators that apply positively charged disinfectant to all surfaces. Human error associated with improper application and coverage of disinfectant is no longer an issue as the electrostatic applicators ensure that all surfaces are covered and wrapped with disinfectant. Fogging or misting systems are not time or cost effective whereas the electrostatic application process takes less time, so room turnover is much faster.

About PCT LTD



PCT LTD (“PCTL”) focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, “PCTL” aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially-viable products and now prepares to gain market share.

PCT Corp’s business mission is to profitably provide state-of-the-art Electro-Chemical Activation equipment, disinfecting fluid solutions and PCT Corp's patented tracking system to hospitals and other facilities for the documentable remediation of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI's) from organisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), MRSA, VRE, CRE, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas, as well as to sell ECA fluid solutions to agricultural markets for the remediation, control and suppression of microbial contamination and disease of certain commercial crops. The Company's primary fluid solution, branded Hydrolyte®, is an EPA registered "hospital-level" disinfectant effective against common healthcare pathogens such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV-1, Hepatitis C, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza A, Candida albicans, and more; food processing bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella; and organisms of veterinarian concern such as parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella. PCT Corp.'s proprietary equipment product line includes: 1) PCT Hydrolyte® Generators, 2) PCT Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems, and 3) SurvivaLyte® equipment. The Hydrolyte® Generators produce large volumes of electrolyzed water for the agriculture, oil and gas, and fluid distribution markets. The Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems, which boast patented RFID material tracking technology, Electrostatic Smart Applicators, on-site automated ECA generators, and Green Seal standards containing stringent performance, health, and sustainability criteria, are ideal for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The SurvivaLyte® unit is a portable, small volume generator with applications such as disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, remote on-site needs, farm and ranch, and personal use. PCT Corp's unique patented systems and human-safe products provide next-generation cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and decontaminating fluid solutions to the ever-present problems of microbial infection and infestation.

