News

Binhai Investment : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

08/17/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2886)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Reference is made to the announcement of Binhai Investment Company Limited (the "Company") dated 17 August 2018 in relation to the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Announcement").

The Company would like to clarify an inadvertent typographical error contained in the paragraph headed "Piped Gas Sales" (the "Paragraph") on page 33 of the Chinese version of the Announcement as follows (with the changes underlined for easy reference):

The figure in the Paragraph should be "HK$903,242,000" instead of "HK$903,242,00".

The corresponding figure in the English version of the Announcement is accurate.

Save as disclosed above, all other information in the Chinese version of the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

BINHAI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Gao Liang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Bing Jun and Mr. Gao Liang, four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Shen Xiao Lin, Mr. Zhang Jun, Mr. Wang Gang and Mr. Yu Ke Xiang, and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ip Shing Hing, J.P., Professor Japhet Sebastian Law, Mr. Tse Tak Yin and Mr. Lau Siu Ki, Kevin.

Disclaimer

Binhai Investment Company Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 14:25:03 UTC
