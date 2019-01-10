Binhai Investment : Announcements and Notices - Closure of Register of Members

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2886)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcement of Binhai Investment Company Limited (the "Company") dated 19 November 2019 on continuing connected transactions for renewal of the Master Gas Supply Agreement and the Master Gas Supply Connection Agreement. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the aforesaid announcement of the Company unless otherwise defined herein.

The Company will convene a special general meeting on 30 January 2019 to consider and, if thought fit, pass ordinary resolutions to approve (i) the Master Gas Supply Agreement and the Master Gas Supply Annual Caps; (ii) the Master Gas Supply Connection Agreement and the Master Gas Supply Connection Annual Caps and (iii) to authorise directors of the Company to perform necessary acts to implement those agreements (the "SGM"). To determine those Shareholders who will be entitled to attend and vote at the SGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 2 5 January 2019 to 30 January 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. To become holders of Shares entitled to attend and vote at the SGM by acquiring Shares, the completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 January 2019.

Please refer to the notice of the SGM and the circular to the Shareholders to be issued and despatched by the Company on 14 January 2019 for further information on the SGM and the matters to be considered at such meeting.

By order of the Board

BINHAI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Gao Liang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Bing Jun and Mr. Gao Liang, f o u r non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Shen Xiao Lin, Mr. Zhang Jun, Mr. Wang Gang and Mr. Yu Ke Xiang, and four independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Ip Shing Hing, J.P., Professor Japhet Sebastian Law, Mr. Tse Tak Yin and Mr. Lau Siu Ki, Kevin.