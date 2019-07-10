Log in
Binhai Investment : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction Trust Agreement

07/10/2019 | 11:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2886)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

TRUST AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 10 July 2019, Tianjin Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Trust Agreement with Tianjin Trust, in relation to the entrustment by Tianjin Clean Energy of Tianjin Trust for the management and utilisation of a principal amount of RMB50 million deposited by Tianjin Clean Energy for investment in various types of assets.

Since Teda International is a subsidiary of Teda Holding (a substantial shareholder of the Company) and Tianjin Trust is a 30%-controlled company held by Teda International, Tianjin Trust is an associate of Teda Holding and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Transaction is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Transaction constitutes a connected transaction of the Company which is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board announces that on 10 July 2019, Tianjin Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Trust Agreement with Tianjin Trust, in relation to the entrustment by Tianjin Clean Energy of Tianjin Trust for the management and utilisation of the funds deposited by Tianjin Clean Energy.

TRUST AGREEMENT

The major terms of the Trust Agreement are set out as follows:

Date:

10 July 2019

Parties:

(1)

Tianjin Clean Energy (as the entrusting party); and

(2)

Tianjin Trust (as the entrusted party)

- 1 -

Term of trust:

From 10 July 2019 to 10 October 2019

Principal of trust:

RMB50 million

Scope of investment of the

The trust principal will be used to invest in various types of assets,

trust principal:

including asset securitisation products, entrusted loans to qualified

borrowers, rights of return on debts, receivables or stocks, domestic

letters of credit and specific investment assets management schemes.

Performance benchmark rate

6% per annum

of returns:

Formula for annualised rate of

(Amount of trust assets in cash upon

returns:

maturity of trust - entire trust funds -

trust tax - trust expenses)/

entire amount of trust funds

x 360

Number of deposit days

Payment of principal and

The principal and returns shall be paid in one lump sum on the date

returns upon maturity:

of maturity of the term of the trust.

The amount of returns will be based on the following:

(1) If the annualised rate of returns is equivalent to or higher than

the performance benchmark rate of returns, the amount of

returns will be equivalent to the entire amount of trust funds

times the performance benchmark rate of returns; or

(2) If the annualised rate of returns is lower than the performance

benchmark rate of returns, Tianjin Trust will first distribute the

returns by way of trust assets in cash, followed by trust assets

in the form of distributable debts or rights.

Entrustment fee:

No entrustment fee will be charged by Tianjin Trust if the annualised

rate of returns is not higher than the performance benchmark rate

of returns. Where the annualized rate of returns is higher than the

performance benchmark rate of returns, Tianjin Trust will charge

an entrustment fee at the end of the term of the trust equal to (the

amount of trust assets in cash - trust tax - trust expenses - amount

of trust funds) multiplied by the performance benchmark rate of

returns.

Right of early termination:

Both parties have no right of early termination.

- 2 -

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE TRUST AGREEMENT

The amount of trust principal under the Trust Agreement was determined by the Group after taking into account the amount of its available funds within the Group's internal resources. The Company considers that effective and diversified utilisation of available cash resources in a relatively safe manner would help improve the overall capital returns of the Group, while at the same time maintaining liquidity of its capital. Since Tianjin Trust is supervised and regulated by the Tianjin Bureau of CBRC, the Company considers that it is prudent to entrust funds to Tianjin Trust for management. The Company considers that utilisation of funds under the Trust Agreement will not have any adverse impact on the day-to-day cash flows and operation of the Group.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Trust Agreement are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms, in line with the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company and its subsidiaries (including Tianjin Clean Energy) are principally engaged in the construction of gas pipeline networks, gas construction and installation service, sales of piped natural gas, pipeline transportation and bottled natural gas sales.

Teda Holding is a state-owned enterprise established in the PRC and a controlling shareholder of the Company. The principal business areas of Teda Holding are regional development, public utilities, finance and modern services.

Teda International is a state-owned enterprise established in the PRC and a subsidiary of Teda Holding. Teda International is principally engaged in supervision and management of state-owned financial assets held by its financial institutions.

Tianjin Trust is a non-bank financial institution incorporated in the PRC and subject to the supervision and regulation of the Tianjin Bureau of CBRC. The principal business of Tianjin Trust includes collective funds trust, single funds trust, equity investments, finance leases, trusts of specific projects and other businesses in compliance with the requirements of the laws and regulations or approved by CBRC.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Since Teda International is a subsidiary of Teda Holding (a substantial shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 60.19% of the total issued Shares) and Tianjin Trust is a 30%-controlled company held by Teda International, Tianjin Trust is an associate of Teda Holding and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Transaction is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Transaction constitutes a connected transaction of the Company which is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

No Director has a material interest in the Transaction.

- 3 -

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context requires otherwise, the terms below have the following meanings in this announcement:

"30%-controlled company"

has the meaning ascribed to such term under Chapter 14A of the

Listing Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"CBRC"

China Banking Regulatory Commission ( 中國銀行業監督管理委

員會), currently combined into the China Banking and Insurance

Regulatory Commission ( 中國銀行保險監督管理委員會);

"Company"

Binhai Investment Company Limited, a company incorporated in

Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the

main board of the Stock Exchange;

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"controlling shareholder"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"Hong Kong"

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which excludes Hong Kong, Macau

Special Administrative Region and Taiwan for the purpose of this

announcement;

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC;

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of the Company;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the issued Share(s);

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"substantial shareholder"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

- 4 -

"Teda Holding"

天津泰達投資控股有限公司 (Tianjin TEDA Investment Holding

Co., Ltd.*), a state-owned enterprise established in the PRC,

the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company holding

approximately 60.19% of the total Shares in issue as at the date of

this announcement;

"Tianjin Clean Energy"

天津泰達濱海清潔能源集團有限公司 (Tianjin TEDA Binhai Clean

Energy Group Co., Ltd.*), a company incorporated in the PRC with

limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at

the date of this announcement;

"Teda International"

天津市泰達國際控股（集團）有限公司 (Tianjin Teda International

(Group) Holding Company Limited*), a state-owned enterprise

established in the PRC, a subsidiary of Teda Holding;

"Tianjin Trust"

天 津 信 託 有 限 責 任 公 司 (Tianjin Trust Co., Ltd.), a non-bank

financial institution incorporated in the PRC and subject to the

supervision and regulation of the Tianjin Bureau of CBRC;

"Transaction"

the transaction contemplated under the Trust Agreement;

"Trust Agreement"

the single funds trust agreement entered into between Tianjin Clean

Energy and Tianjin Trust on 10 July 2019;

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

BINHAI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Gao Liang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Bing Jun and Mr. Gao Liang, four non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Shen Xiao Lin, Mr. Zhang Jun, Mr. Wang Gang and Mr. Yu Ke Xiang and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ip Shing Hing, J.P., Mr. Lau Siu Ki, Kevin and Professor Japhet Sebastian Law.

  • For identification purposes only

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Binhai Investment Company Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:12:04 UTC
