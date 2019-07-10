Binhai Investment : Announcements and Notices - Connected Transaction Trust Agreement

The major terms of the Trust Agreement are set out as follows:

The Board announces that on 10 July 2019, Tianjin Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Trust Agreement with Tianjin Trust, in relation to the entrustment by Tianjin Clean Energy of Tianjin Trust for the management and utilisation of the funds deposited by Tianjin Clean Energy.

Since Teda International is a subsidiary of Teda Holding (a substantial shareholder of the Company) and Tianjin Trust is a 30%-controlled company held by Teda International, Tianjin Trust is an associate of Teda Holding and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on 10 July 2019, Tianjin Clean Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Trust Agreement with Tianjin Trust, in relation to the entrustment by Tianjin Clean Energy of Tianjin Trust for the management and utilisation of a principal amount of RMB50 million deposited by Tianjin Clean Energy for investment in various types of assets.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE TRUST AGREEMENT

The amount of trust principal under the Trust Agreement was determined by the Group after taking into account the amount of its available funds within the Group's internal resources. The Company considers that effective and diversified utilisation of available cash resources in a relatively safe manner would help improve the overall capital returns of the Group, while at the same time maintaining liquidity of its capital. Since Tianjin Trust is supervised and regulated by the Tianjin Bureau of CBRC, the Company considers that it is prudent to entrust funds to Tianjin Trust for management. The Company considers that utilisation of funds under the Trust Agreement will not have any adverse impact on the day-to-day cash flows and operation of the Group.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the Trust Agreement are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms, in line with the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Company and its subsidiaries (including Tianjin Clean Energy) are principally engaged in the construction of gas pipeline networks, gas construction and installation service, sales of piped natural gas, pipeline transportation and bottled natural gas sales.

Teda Holding is a state-owned enterprise established in the PRC and a controlling shareholder of the Company. The principal business areas of Teda Holding are regional development, public utilities, finance and modern services.

Teda International is a state-owned enterprise established in the PRC and a subsidiary of Teda Holding. Teda International is principally engaged in supervision and management of state-owned financial assets held by its financial institutions.

Tianjin Trust is a non-bank financial institution incorporated in the PRC and subject to the supervision and regulation of the Tianjin Bureau of CBRC. The principal business of Tianjin Trust includes collective funds trust, single funds trust, equity investments, finance leases, trusts of specific projects and other businesses in compliance with the requirements of the laws and regulations or approved by CBRC.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Since Teda International is a subsidiary of Teda Holding (a substantial shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 60.19% of the total issued Shares) and Tianjin Trust is a 30%-controlled company held by Teda International, Tianjin Trust is an associate of Teda Holding and hence a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the Transaction is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Transaction constitutes a connected transaction of the Company which is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

No Director has a material interest in the Transaction.

