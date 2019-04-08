Binhai Investment : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

4.To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration of auditor.

1.To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report thereon.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Binhai Investment Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at Harbour East & West, 28/F, Park Lane Hotel, 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 10 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

(c)the total number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); (ii) an issue of Shares under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares or rights to acquire Shares; (iii) an issue of Shares as scrip dividends pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company from time to time; or (iv) an issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company issued or any securities issued by the Company which are convertible into Shares, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing this Resolution provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum number of Shares that may be issued pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and

(b)the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorize the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period;

(a)Subject to paragraph (c) below, and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions with or without amendments as ordinary resolutions of the Company by way of special business:

(d)for the purpose of this Resolution,

"Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by laws or regulations of Bermuda or the bye-laws of the Company to be held; or

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.

"Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to the holders of Shares on the register on fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong applicable to the Company)."

(B)"THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase ordinary share of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the Shares may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Listing Rules (as defined in ordinary resolution in item 5(A) of the notice convening the meeting) or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the total number of Shares which the Company is authorized to repurchase pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing this Resolution provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum number of Shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and

