Binhai Investment : Circulars - Proposals for General Mandates to Issue Shares and to Repurchase Shares Re-election of the Retiring Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Binhai Investment Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular together with the enclosed proxy form to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2886)

PROPOSALS FOR

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO

REPURCHASE SHARES

RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Binhai Investment Company Limited to be held at Harbour East & West, 28/F, Park Lane Hotel, 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 10 May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. is set out on pages 17 to 22 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting at the meeting, or any adjourned meeting, should they so wish.