Binhai Investment : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2019

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2886)

PROXY FORM FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 10 MAY 2019

I/ We (Note 1) )

of

being the registered holder(s) of ordinary shares (Note 2) of HK$0.1 each in the capital of BINHAI INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED ("Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("Meeting") (and at any adjournment thereof ) to be held at Harbour East & West, 28/F, Park Lane Hotel, 310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, the 10th day of May 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) as indicated below (note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4) 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the report of the directors and the independent auditor's report thereon 2. To approve a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 3(A). (a) To re-elect Mr. SHEN Xiao Lin as non-executive Director (b) To re-elect Mr. ZHANG Jun as non-executive Director (c) To re-elect Mr. YU Ke Xiang as non-executive Director (d) To re-elect Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Kevin as independent non-executive Director (e) To re-elect Mr. TSE Tak Yin as independent non-executive Director 3(B). To authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of directors 4. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration of auditor 5. (A) To grant a general mandate to the directors to allot and issue new ordinary shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution No. 5(A) of the notice of the Meeting) (B) To grant a general mandate to the directors to repurchase ordinary shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution No. 5(B) of the notice of the Meeting) (C) To extend the general mandate granted to the directors to issue new ordinary shares of the Company (Ordinary Resolution No. 5(C) of the notice of the Meeting) Dated the day of 2019 Shareholder's Signature (Note 5)

Notes:

1.Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2.Please insert the number of ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each of the Company ("Shares") registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, the proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the Shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

3.If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4.IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" BESIDE THE APPROPRIATE RESOLUTION. Failure to complete any or all boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes on the relevant resolutions at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

5.This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized.

6.Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding.

7.To be valid, the proxy form together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited with the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

8.Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint one proxy or more proxies (if a member who is the holder of two or more ordinary shares of the Company) to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

9.Completion and deposit of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting should you so wish.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

(i)"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").

(ii)Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your appointment of proxy and other instructions.

(iii)Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and branch share registrar in Hong Kong, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Hong Kong Registrars Limited (the address stated in note 7 above).