Binhai Investment : Circulars - (1) Continuing Connected Transactions Revision of Annual Caps of the Master Gas Supply Connection Agreement And (2) Re-elections of the Retiring Directors

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Binhai Investment Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed proxy form, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This circular, for which the directors of the issuer collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the issuer. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2886)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS REVISION OF ANNUAL CAPS OF THE

MASTER GAS SUPPLY CONNECTION AGREEMENT

AND

(2) RE-ELECTIONS OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS

Independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and

the Independent Shareholders

ALTUS CAPITAL LIMITED

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 5 to 13 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its advice and recommendation to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 14 to 15 of this circular. A letter from Altus Capital, the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 16 to 28 of this circular.

A notice convening the SGM to be held at Suites 3205-07, 32/F, Tower Two, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong at 2:30 p.m. on 24 October 2019 is set out on pages 36 to 37 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting in person, you are recommended to complete the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of such meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form shall not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.