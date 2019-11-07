Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BIO-key International, Inc.    BKYI

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(BKYI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BIO key International : Biometric Identity Access and Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key, Int'l to Host Q3'19 Investor Call on Friday, November 15th at 10 am ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:25am EST

Biometric Identity Access and Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key, Int'l to Host Q3'19 Investor Call on Friday, November 15th at 10 am ET

WALL, NJ - November 6, 2019 - BIO-keyInternational, Inc.(Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user identification and authentication, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2019 results and outlook on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be issued on Thursday, November 14, after the market closes.

Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer.

Call Dial In #:

1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594

International

Live Webcast / Replay:

Q3'19 Webcast & Replay-Available for 3 months.

Audio Replay:

1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088

Int'l; code 10136774

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutionsthat enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devicesoffer market-leading quality, performance and price - providing more ways to BIO-key your world!

Engage with BIO-key

Facebook - Corporate:

BIO-key International

Twitter - Corporate:

@BIOkeyIntl

Twitter - Investors:

@BIO_keyIR

StockTwits - Investors:

@BIO_keyIR

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com

Disclaimer

BIO-key International Inc. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC
09:25aBIO KEY INTERNATIONAL : Biometric Identity Access and Authentication Solutions P..
PU
07:58aBiometric Identity Access and Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key Int'l..
GL
11/04BIO-key adds Technology Transfer Institute of Africa to its Channel Alliance ..
GL
10/30BIO-key Advances Passwordless Authentication with Windows Hello and WebAuthn ..
GL
10/22BIO-key Biometric Solutions Are Gaining Traction on Capitol Hill
GL
10/16BIO-key and European IT Services Provider Applied Technologies Team to Delive..
GL
10/10FBI Cyber Task Force Advises Businesses to Incorporate Biometric Factors to M..
GL
09/30Interest Grows in BIO-key's Multifactor Biometric Election Security Capabilit..
GL
09/27BIO-key Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding $1.00 Minimum Closing Bid Pric..
GL
09/27BIO KEY INTERNATIONAL INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continue..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6,00 M
EBIT 2019 -2,64 M
Net income 2019 -5,24 M
Debt 2019 0,40 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 7,37 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,51  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. DePasquale Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cecilia C. Welch Chief Financial Officer
Mira K. LaCous Chief Technology Officer
Thomas E. Bush Independent Director
Thomas Gilley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.7
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%41 217
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.87%30 506
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 169
CORNING INCORPORATED-1.22%22 950
HEXAGON31.91%20 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group