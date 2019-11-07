BIO key International : Biometric Identity Access and Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key, Int'l to Host Q3'19 Investor Call on Friday, November 15th at 10 am ET

Biometric Identity Access and Authentication Solutions Provider BIO-key, Int'l to Host Q3'19 Investor Call on Friday, November 15th at 10 am ET

WALL, NJ - November 6, 2019 - BIO-keyInternational, Inc.(Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for secure and convenient user identification and authentication, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2019 results and outlook on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be issued on Thursday, November 14, after the market closes.

Participating on the call will be Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer.

Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Q3'19 Webcast & Replay-Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int'l; code 10136774

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutionsthat enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devicesoffer market-leading quality, performance and price - providing more ways to BIO-key your world!