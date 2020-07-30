Durham, NC Selects BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution to Enhance its Security Posture and Cybersecurity Controls

WALL, N.J., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that the municipality of Durham, North Carolina has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard solution to meet the city’s IAM requirements and provide needed cybersecurity controls. After reviewing potential solutions, Durham chose PortalGuard to enhance the city’s security posture to combat the ever-changing threat environment.



The primary objectives for senior management in Durham’s IT department were to implement a self-service password management solution and to allow for the implementation of more robust password policies without negatively impacting the users and the help desk staff. PortalGuard allows authorized users to self-manage their passwords to maintain an uninterrupted workflow while also enabling a mix of additional authentication methods to ensure a secure end-to-end process. The PortalGuard solution was integrated with Office 365 and Active Directory to reinforce secure access to their enterprise applications while also providing self-service capabilities across the organization.

“Local government agencies are facing cyber threats of increasing complexity and intensity, leading to heightened risk of a security breach. To minimize their risk of a security event, they need to deploy scalable security solutions that maximize financial and staff resources to deliver higher value and better protection despite budget limitations,” stated Mark Cochran, President, PortalGuard. “We are always honored when a government entity such as the city of Durham selects our solutions because we know the vetting process is extensive. PortalGuard is uniquely positioned in the market to offer municipalities a comprehensive IAM feature set and rapid time to value.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively- priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

