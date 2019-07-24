Bio Rad Laboratories : Delaware District Court Grants Bio-Rad's Motion for Permanent Injunction Against 10X Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announces that today the Delaware District Court granted Bio-Rad’s motion for permanent injunction against 10X Genomics from making any sales of infringing products to new customers and granting Bio-Rad’s request for supplemental damages and pre- and post-judgement interest. The court also acknowledged Bio-Rad’s agreement to allow 10X to continue to sell consumables for use with already sold systems, subject to payment of a royalty.

Today’s decision follows the Court’s decision earlier this month affirming the unanimous finding of a jury that 10X Genomics willfully infringed three United States Patents owned by the University of Chicago and exclusively licensed to Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. On November 13, 2018, a Delaware jury found all three patents valid and infringed, that 10X’s infringement was willful, and that Plaintiffs were entitled to $23.9 million in damages. 10X Genomics sought to have the jury’s verdict overturned, but on July 9, 2019, the judge denied 10X’s motions and issued his decision upholding the jury verdict, ruling the jury’s unanimous decision finding 10X had willfully infringed three patents was “supported by substantial evidence.” In awarding Bio-Rad $23.9 million in damages, the jury unanimously found that all Single Cell and Linked-Read Genomics products sold by 10X Genomics infringed the patents.

“We are obviously pleased with the Court’s decisions, upholding the jury’s award of damages and vindicating our patent rights by granting an injunction,” said Norman Schwartz, Bio-Rad President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets.

