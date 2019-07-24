Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.    BIO

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

(BIO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bio Rad Laboratories : Delaware District Court Grants Bio-Rad's Motion for Permanent Injunction Against 10X Genomics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announces that today the Delaware District Court granted Bio-Rad’s motion for permanent injunction against 10X Genomics from making any sales of infringing products to new customers and granting Bio-Rad’s request for supplemental damages and pre- and post-judgement interest. The court also acknowledged Bio-Rad’s agreement to allow 10X to continue to sell consumables for use with already sold systems, subject to payment of a royalty.

Today’s decision follows the Court’s decision earlier this month affirming the unanimous finding of a jury that 10X Genomics willfully infringed three United States Patents owned by the University of Chicago and exclusively licensed to Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. On November 13, 2018, a Delaware jury found all three patents valid and infringed, that 10X’s infringement was willful, and that Plaintiffs were entitled to $23.9 million in damages. 10X Genomics sought to have the jury’s verdict overturned, but on July 9, 2019, the judge denied 10X’s motions and issued his decision upholding the jury verdict, ruling the jury’s unanimous decision finding 10X had willfully infringed three patents was “supported by substantial evidence.” In awarding Bio-Rad $23.9 million in damages, the jury unanimously found that all Single Cell and Linked-Read Genomics products sold by 10X Genomics infringed the patents.

“We are obviously pleased with the Court’s decisions, upholding the jury’s award of damages and vindicating our patent rights by granting an injunction,” said Norman Schwartz, Bio-Rad President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.2 billion in 2018. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
09:53pBIO RAD LABORATORIES : Delaware District Court Grants Bio-Rad's Motion for Perma..
BU
06:30pBIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Thurs..
PU
07/23BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
06/27BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Moody's Upgrades Bio-Rad to Baa2, Reflecting Recent Impro..
BU
06/03BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Participate in Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthc..
BU
05/30IMMUNOASSAY MARKET : Growing Demand, Analysis of Leading Players by 2024 | Bio-R..
AQ
05/23BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Participate at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Co..
BU
05/10BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/08BIO-RAD : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 354 M
EBIT 2019 299 M
Net income 2019 218 M
Finance 2019 929 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,70x
EV / Sales2020 3,47x
Capitalization 9 649 M
Chart BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 375,00  $
Last Close Price 323,48  $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine A. Tsingos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alice N. Schwartz Director
Jeffrey L. Edwards Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.36.13%9 403
MEDTRONIC PLC11.30%136 275
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.26.56%42 497
HOYA CORPORATION26.33%28 508
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS18.41%25 565
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY30.33%21 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group