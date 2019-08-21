Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.    BIO

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

(BIO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bio Rad Laboratories : Fitch Ratings Upgrades Bio-Rad to BBB, ‘Outlook Stable,' Reflecting Continued Improvement in the Company's Operating Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.'s Long-Term Issuer-Default (IDR) to “BBB” from “BBB-.” The upgrade reflects Bio-Rad's improved EBITDA and FCF margins, which, according to Fitch Ratings, are trending toward industry averages as a result of cost rationalization initiatives and improvement of internal controls.

“We are pleased to receive an upgrade from Fitch Ratings,” said Ilan Daskal, Bio-Rad Chief Financial Officer. “This upgrade reflects our commitment to the company’s financial stability, helping us to make progress in reaching our priorities moving forward,” he added.

Fitch Ratings noted that “Rating Outlook is Stable” and that some of the Key Ratings Drivers for the upgrade include “Business Development Strategy Progressing,” a long-term business strategy that Bio-Rad introduced in 2017 to improve EBITDA margins, refocus R&D spend, seek attractive acquisitions, and return capital to shareholders; Bio-Rad's consistently conservative financial policy; as well as the company’s stable revenue base, contributed to the decision to upgrade Bio-Rad to BBB.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.2 billion in 2018. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding the upgrade from Fitch Ratings reflecting our commitment to the company’s financial stability, helping us to make progress in reaching our priorities moving forward. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "reflects", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "will," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" in Bio-Rad’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bio-Rad cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
06:57pBIO RAD LABORATORIES : Fitch Ratings Upgrades Bio-Rad to BBB, ‘Outlook Sta..
BU
08/06BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/01BIO-RAD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/01BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/24BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Delaware District Court Grants Bio-Rad's Motion for Perma..
BU
07/24BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results Thurs..
PU
07/23BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
06/27BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Moody's Upgrades Bio-Rad to Baa2, Reflecting Recent Impro..
BU
06/03BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Participate in Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 348 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 218 M
Finance 2019 620 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,6x
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,83x
Capitalization 10 195 M
Chart BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 372,50  $
Last Close Price 344,20  $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine A. Tsingos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alice N. Schwartz Director
Jeffrey L. Edwards Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.42.52%10 103
MEDTRONIC PLC14.53%143 381
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.32.13%44 403
HOYA CORPORATION33.33%30 310
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS33.59%28 323
TERUMO CORP-45.77%22 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group