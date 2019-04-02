Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad Names Ilan Daskal Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life
science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the
appointment of Ilan Daskal as Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, effective April 6, 2019.
Mr. Daskal comes to Bio-Rad from Lumileds, where he served as Chief
Financial Officer. He has over 25 years of experience in senior
financial roles and has held several CFO positions at both public and
private companies that include International Rectifier Corporation and
Infineon. Mr. Daskal holds a Masters in Finance degree from City
University of New York and a BB in Accounting from Tel-Aviv College of
Business in Israel.
“Ilan brings a breadth of experience in finance, operations, IT, as well
as mergers and acquisitions, all in a global setting," said Norman
Schwartz, Bio-Rad President and CEO. "We believe he will make an
excellent addition to Bio-Rad."
About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in
developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative
products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets.
With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our
products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our
customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public
health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as
well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental
quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and
has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees
worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.2 billion in 2018. For more
information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.
This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without
limitation, statements we make regarding the expected contributions and
benefits of the new officer. We have based these statements on the
information now known to us. Such statements involve risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from
those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For
further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer
to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operation” in Bio-Rad’s public
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak
only as of the date hereof. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. disclaims any
obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005964/en/