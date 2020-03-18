Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-19 Testing

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that its Real-Time qPCR products are being used by testing laboratories globally to screen for COVID-19.

Multiple testing laboratories are utilizing Bio-Rad’s Real-Time qPCR (RT-qPCR) products for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). These products include Bio-Rad’s CFX Real-Time PCR Detection Systems and reagents such as the company’s Reliance One-Step Multiplex RT-qPCR Supermix.

Laboratories such as Assurance Scientific Laboratories, Birmingham, Alabama, are actively testing patient samples for COVID-19 using Bio-Rad’s CFX384 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System. The lab has implemented the COVID-19 RT-qPCR assay in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s policy regarding COVID-19 diagnostic tests and Emergency Use Authorization.

“The CFX384 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System offers easy plate setup to analyze and review data as well as user-friendly software,” said Greer Massey, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Research Scientist, Assurance Scientific Laboratories.

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) in Singapore, has developed an in vitro diagnostic assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). A*STAR’s Fortitude Kit 2.0 assay was validated using Bio-Rad’s CFX96 Dx and CFX96 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection Systems and is in use by Singapore public and private hospitals.

“The global urgency as well as the scale of this global health pandemic demand sensitive and reliable solutions for the development of effective COVID-19 tests,” said Annette Tumolo, Bio-Rad Executive Vice President, President, Life Science Group. “Bio-Rad is committed to partnering with diagnostic kit developers and testing labs worldwide to provide them with the CFX Real-Time PCR Systems and reagents they need for testing for COVID-19,” she said.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,100 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.3 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding our products. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plan”, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to develop and market new or improved products, our ability to compete effectively, international legal and regulatory risks, and product quality and liability issues. For further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” in Bio-Rad’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bio-Rad cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005796/en/