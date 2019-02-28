Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life
science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced
financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December
31, 2018.
Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales were $617.5 million, a decrease of 0.6
percent compared to $621.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of
2017. On a currency-neutral basis, quarterly sales increased 1.9 percent
compared to the same period in 2017. Fourth-quarter gross margin was
54.0 percent compared to 55.6 percent during the fourth quarter in 2017.
The lower gross margin is due in part to restructuring charges related
to a planned consolidation of a manufacturing site in Europe as well as
changes in product mix.
Life Science segment net sales for the fourth quarter were $239.6
million, an increase of 0.3 percent compared to the same period in 2017.
On a currency-neutral basis, Life Science segment sales increased by 2.3
percent compared to the same quarter in 2017. Currency-neutral sales
growth was primarily driven by sales of Droplet Digital PCR, gene
expression, cell biology, and antibody products. On a geographic view,
the sales increase was attributed to growth in the Americas and Asia
Pacific.
Clinical Diagnostics segment net sales for the fourth quarter were
$373.7 million, a decrease of 1.3 percent compared to the same period in
2017. On a currency-neutral basis, net sales were up 1.7 percent
compared to the same quarter last year. Currency-neutral sales were
primarily attributed to immunology, quality control, and infectious
disease product lines. On a geographic view, the sales increase for the
quarter was attributed to growth across the Americas and Asia Pacific.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $833.1 million, or ($27.88)
per share on a diluted basis, compared to net income of $82.7 million,
or $2.75 per share on a diluted basis, during the same period in 2017.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was significantly and negatively
impacted by the recognition on the income statement of changes in the
fair market value of equity securities reflecting a decrease in value of
$814.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily related to
our holdings of Sartorius AG. Inclusion of these equity investment
changes in valuation was the result of new accounting standards that
became effective in 2018. Also included in net loss for the fourth
quarter of 2018 was an impairment of goodwill of $282 million as well as
$18.5 million of other long-lived assets.
The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 20.4 percent
benefit compared to an 80.1 percent benefit for the same period in 2017.
The lower effective tax rate in 2017 was primarily due to the estimated
provisional tax benefit from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”).
The fourth quarter tax rate for 2018 includes a $180 million tax benefit
related to the unrealized loss from changes in equity valuation and a
$49 million benefit related to finalizing our accounting for the Tax
Act. The goodwill impairment charge recognized in the fourth quarter of
2018 was non-deductible.
“Sales performance for the fourth quarter, while representing a tough
compare with the prior year, reflects continued momentum of many of our
key life science and diagnostic product lines across most geographies,”
said Norman Schwartz, Bio-Rad President and Chief Executive Officer.
“When thinking about the core operating performance during the quarter,
we feel confident in the progress we are making toward continued topline
growth and reaching our long-term goals,” he added.
GAAP Results
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Revenue (Millions)
$617.5
$621.3
Gross Margin
54.0%
55.6%
Operating Margin
(37.6%)
9.0%
Net (Loss) Income (Millions)
($833.1)
$82.7
(Loss) Income per Diluted Share
($27.88)
$2.75
Non-GAAP Results
Q4 2018
Q4 2017
Gross Margin
55.6%
55.0%
Operating Margin
14.5%
14.2%
Net Income (Millions)
$64.2
$57.3
Income per Diluted Share
$2.13
$1.90
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP
operating results is provided following the financial statements
that are part of this press release. Non-GAAP adjustments include
amortization of purchased intangibles; acquisition-related
expenses and benefits; restructuring, impairment charges and
valuation changes in equity-owned investments; gains and losses on
equity-method investments; significant litigation charges or
benefits and legal costs; and discrete income tax events and the
income tax effect on these non-GAAP adjustments.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted income per share (non-GAAP EPS)
are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this
press release under the heading “Non-GAAP Reporting.”
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $64.2 million, or
$2.13 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $57.3 million, or $1.90
per share on a diluted basis, during the same period in 2017. The
non-GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 28
percent compared to 32 percent for the same period in 2017. The non-GAAP
effective tax rate for full-year 2018 was 28 percent compared to 31
percent for 2017.
The following table represents a reconciliation of Bio-Rad’s reported
net income and diluted income per share to non-GAAP net income and
non-GAAP diluted income per share for the three months and for the full
year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
GAAP net (loss) income
($833,147)
$82,734
$360,996
$122,249
Amortization of purchased intangibles
6,016
6,929
26,195
29,869
Legal matters
8,654
(10,318)
21,863
(6,738)
Acquisition-related (benefits) costs
(127)
(912)
(2,989)
9,890
Restructuring costs
6,901
25,158
8,379
34,368
Goodwill and long-lived assets impairment
300,513
11,506
300,513
11,506
Valuation change in equity-owned securities
814,109
-
(606,230)
-
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments
66
(260)
691
35
Other non-recurring items
-
6,501
(9,208)
6,501
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(238,809)
(64,067)
76,467
(80,723)
Non-GAAP net income
$64,176
$57,271
$176,677
126,957
GAAP diluted (loss) income per share
($27.88)
$2.75
$11.94
$4.07
Non-GAAP diluted income per share
$2.13
$1.90
$5.84
$4.23
Full Year 2018 Results
On a reported basis, net sales for the full year of 2018 increased 6.0
percent to $2,290.1 million compared to $2,160.2 million for the full
year of 2017. On a currency-neutral basis, net sales grew 5.0 percent.
Full-year gross margin was 53.5 percent, compared to 55.0 percent during
the same period in 2017. Full-year reported net sales for the Life
Science segment were $861.7 million, an increase of 9.7 percent compared
to 2017. On a currency-neutral basis sales increased 8.9 percent versus
the same period last year. Full-year reported net sales for the Clinical
Diagnostics segment were $1,412.5 million, an increase of 3.8 percent
compared to 2017, or an increase of 2.7 percent on a currency-neutral
basis.
Year-to-date net income for 2018 was $361.0 million, or $11.94 per share
on a fully diluted basis, compared to $122.2 million, or $4.07 per
share, respectively, during the same period in 2017. This significant
increase was due to the change in fair value of our equity securities in
2018 primarily related to our holdings of Sartorius AG mentioned above.
The effective tax rate in 2018 was 28.8 percent compared to a 25.0
percent benefit in 2017. The effective tax rate for 2018 included a tax
expense of $133.9 million related to the increase in income from changes
in equity valuation, offset by a tax benefit of $49 million related to
finalizing our accounting for the Tax Act. The goodwill impairment
charge for 2018 was non-deductible. The effective tax rate for 2017
included a provisional tax benefit of $70 million related to the Tax Act.
2018 Full-Year Highlights
Full-year sales were $2,290.1 million compared to $2,160.2 million in
2017. After normalizing for the impact of currency, full year sales
increased 5.0 percent.
Year-over-year net income in 2018 was $361.0 million, or $11.94 per
share on a fully diluted basis, compared to $122.2 million, or $4.07
per share, on a fully diluted basis, in 2017.
In January, Bio-Rad announced that it received 510(k) clearance from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the IH-Incubator L and
IH-Centrifuge L instruments to be used with the full range of
Bio-Rad’s IH-System Gel Reagents for manual blood typing methods.
During the second quarter, Bio-Rad announced the launch of the
Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine Screening Panel, the first validated
high-performance multiplex assay that can identify and quantify 48
different analytes linked to heart disease, autoimmunity and allergy,
cancer, and many other conditions.
In August, Bio-Rad announced the launch of two chromatography media
for process protein purification: CHT Ceramic Hydroxyapatite XT Media
and Nuvia HP-Q Resin.
Also during the third quarter, the company provided early access
launch of its scATAC-Seq solution, a single-cell assay for
transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing.
During the fourth quarter, the company announced that it had received
510(k) clearance from the FDA for the IH-Reader 24, a semi-automated
blood typing instrument designed for medium- to small-volume
laboratories.
Also during the fourth quarter, Bio-Rad announced that it had been
awarded a contract for iQ-Check real-time PCR pathogen detection test
kits and the iQ-Check Prep Automation System from the United States
Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA
FSIS).
2019 Financial Outlook
For the full year 2019, the company anticipates currency-neutral revenue
growth of approximately 4.0 to 4.5 percent and improved profitability
with an estimated non-GAAP operating margin of 12.5 to 13.0 percent.
Management will discuss this outlook in greater detail on the
fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results conference call.
“Looking ahead to 2019, we expect another year of growth in many of our
key product areas and geographies,” Mr. Schwartz said. “The 2019
anticipated expansion in our non-GAAP operating margin by nearly 200
basis points represents another significant step toward achieving our
longer term goal of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20 percent in 2020.”
Non-GAAP Reporting
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP
financial measures, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS,
which exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets,
certain acquisition-related expenses and benefits, restructuring
charges, asset impairment charges, valuation changes of equity owned
investments, gains and losses on equity-method investments, and
significant legal-related charges or benefits and associated legal
costs. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS also exclude certain other
gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur
again with any predictability, tax provisions/benefits related to the
previous items, and significant discrete tax events. We exclude the
above items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in
certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and
non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our
business, in making operating decisions, forecasting and planning for
future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We
consider the use of the non-GAAP measures to be helpful in assessing the
performance of the ongoing operation of our business. We believe that
disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental data
that, while not a substitute for financial measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP, allows for greater transparency in the review of
our financial and operational performance. We also believe that
disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to
investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating
results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in
comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of
peer companies. More specifically, management adjusts for the excluded
items for the following reasons:
Amortization of purchased intangible assets: we do not acquire
businesses and assets on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase
price allocated to purchased intangible assets and the term of
amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition
or purchase. We believe that excluding amortization of purchased
intangible assets allows the users of our financial statements to better
review and understand the historic and current results of our
operations, and also facilitates comparisons to peer companies.
Acquisition-related expenses and benefits: we incur expenses or
benefits with respect to certain items associated with our acquisitions,
such as transaction costs, valuation costs, integration costs, changes
in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, gain or
expense on settlement of pre-existing relationships, and other
professional or consulting fees. We exclude such expenses or benefits as
they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the
operation of our on-going business.
Restructuring, impairment charges, valuation changes in equity owned
investments and gains and losses on equity-method investments: we
incur restructuring and impairment charges on individual or groups of
employed assets, charges and benefits arising from valuation changes in
equity owned investments and gains and losses on equity-method
investments, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often
occur outside of the ordinary course of our on-going business. Although
these events are reflected in our GAAP financials, these unique
transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with
prior and future periods.
Significant litigation charges or benefits and legal costs: we
may incur charges or benefits as well as legal costs in connection with
litigation and other contingencies unrelated to our core operations. We
exclude these charges or benefits, when significant, as well as legal
costs associated with significant legal matters, because we do not
believe they are reflective of on-going business and operating results.
Income tax expense:we estimate the tax effect of the
excluded items identified above to determine a non-GAAP annual effective
tax rate applied to the pretax amount in order to calculate the non-GAAP
provision for income taxes. We also adjust for items for which the
nature and/or tax jurisdiction requires the application of a specific
tax rate or treatment.
From time to time in the future, there may be other items excluded if we
believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful
information to investors and management.
There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the
non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from
non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP
financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain
items that may have a material impact on our reported financial results.
The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable
financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP in the United
States. Investors should review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP
financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures as provided in the tables accompanying this press release.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will discuss fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 results
in a conference call at 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) February
28, 2019. Interested parties may access the call at 855-779-9068 within
the U.S. or 631-485-4862 outside the U.S., Conference ID: 9099577. You
may also listen to the conference call via a webcast that is available
in the “Investor Relations” section of our website under “Quarterly
Results” at www.bio-rad.com.
The webcast will be available for up to a year.
About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in
developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative
products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets.
With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our
products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our
customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public
health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as
well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental
quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and
has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees
worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.2 billion in 2018. For more
information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.
This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without
limitation, statements we make regarding estimated future financial
performance or results, the growth of our business, feeling confident in
the progress we are making toward continued topline growth and reaching
our long-term goals when thinking about the core operating performance
during the quarter, for the full year 2019 anticipating currency-neutral
revenue growth of approximately 4.0 to 4.5 percent and improved
profitability with an estimated non-GAAP operating margin of 12.5 to
13.0 percent,expecting another year of growth in many of our key
product areas and geographies in 2019, and that the 2019 anticipated
expansion in our non-GAAP operating margin by nearly 200 basis points
represents another significant step toward achieving our longer term
goal of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20 percent in 2020.Forward-looking
statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as, "anticipate," "expect,""estimate,"
"continue," "believe," "will," "project," "assume," "may," "intend," or
similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions,
although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such
statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual
results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our
ability to develop and market new or improved products, our ability to
compete effectively, recent and planned changes to our global
organizational structure and executive management team, foreign currency
exchange fluctuations, international legal and regulatory risks, global
economic conditions, product quality and liability issues, reductions in
government funding or capital spending of our customers, difficulties in
implementing our global enterprise resource planning system, our ability
to integrate acquired companies, products or technologies into our
company successfully, supply chain issues, changes in the healthcare
industry, and natural disasters and other catastrophic events beyond our
control. For further information regarding the Company's risks and
uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations" in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30,
2018, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018 to be filed with the SEC. The Company cautions you not
to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an
analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Bio-Rad
Laboratories, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
617,541
$
621,295
$
2,290,109
$
2,160,153
Cost of goods sold
283,765
276,038
1,065,747
972,450
Gross profit
333,776
345,257
1,224,362
1,187,703
Selling, general and administrative expense
212,543
201,730
833,294
806,790
Research and development expense
53,074
76,041
199,196
250,157
Impairment losses on goodwill and long-lived assets
300,513
11,506
300,513
11,506
(Loss) income from operations
(232,354
)
55,980
(108,641
)
119,250
Interest expense
6,139
5,781
23,962
23,014
Foreign currency exchange losses, net
950
1,460
2,861
9,128
Change in fair market value of equity securities
814,109
-
(606,230
)
-
Other (income) expense, net
(7,005
)
2,789
(36,593
)
(10,697
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(1,046,547
)
45,950
507,359
97,805
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
213,400
36,784
(146,363
)
24,444
Net (loss) income
$
(833,147
)
$
82,734
$
360,996
$
122,249
Basic earnings per share:
Net (loss) income per basic share
$
(27.88
)
$
2.78
$
12.10
$
4.12
Weighted average common shares - basic
29,878
29,765
29,836
29,655
Diluted earnings per share:
Net (loss) income per diluted share
$
(27.88
)
$
2.75
$
11.94
$
4.07
Weighted average common shares - diluted
29,878
30,108
30,228
30,034
Note: As a result of the net loss for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, all potentially issuable common shares have
been excluded from the diluted shares used in the computation of
earnings per share as their effect was anti-dilutive.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
431,526
$
383,824
Short-term investments
418,830
376,714
Accounts receivable, net
393,146
464,847
Inventories, net
584,334
594,804
Other current assets
196,517
156,460
Total current assets
2,024,353
1,976,649
Property, plant and equipment, net
508,690
493,496
Goodwill, net
219,770
506,069
Purchased intangibles, net
125,123
174,113
Other investments
2,655,709
1,027,736
Other assets
69,920
94,949
Total assets
$
5,603,565
$
4,273,012
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued payroll and employee benefits
$
264,471
$
306,814
Current maturities of long-term debt
493
420
Income and other taxes payable
56,188
39,941
Other current liabilities
128,155
155,521
Total current liabilities
449,307
502,696
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
438,937
434,581
Other long-term liabilities
699,597
405,485
Total liabilities
1,587,841
1,342,762
Total stockholders' equity
4,015,724
2,930,250
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,603,565
$
4,273,012
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from customers
$
2,324,876
$
2,093,948
Cash paid to suppliers and employees
(1,988,250
)
(1,916,119
)
Interest paid, net
(22,703
)
(22,224
)
Income tax payments, net
(62,414
)
(52,136
)
Other operating activities
33,985
668
Net cash provided by operating activities
285,494
104,137
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from (payments for) acquisitions and long-term investment
266
(76,645
)
Other investing activities
(187,244
)
(98,927
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(186,978
)
(175,572
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on long-term borrowings
(2,961
)
(316
)
Other financing activities
(45,719
)
657
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(48,680
)
341
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
(655
)
(1,094
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted
cash
49,181
(72,188
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
384,983
457,171
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year
$
434,164
$
384,983
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Net income
$
360,996
$
122,249
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
138,088
148,682
Impairment losses on goodwill and long-lived assets
300,513
11,506
Changes in working capital
(37,298
)
(162,098
)
Other
(476,805
)
(16,202
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
285,494
$
104,137
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial
measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP
financial measures, including non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted
income per share (non-GAAP EPS), which exclude amortization of
acquisition-related intangible assets; certain acquisition-related
expenses and benefits; restructuring charges; asset impairment charges;
valuation changes of equity owned investments; gains and losses on
equity-method investments; and significant legal-related charges or
benefits and associated legal costs. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP
EPS also exclude certain other gains and losses that are either isolated
or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, tax
provisions/benefits related to the previous items, and significant
discrete tax events. We exclude the above items because they are outside
of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to
forecast accurately for future periods.
We utilize a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and
non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of our
business, in making operating decisions, forecasting and planning for
future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. We
consider the use of the non-GAAP measures to be helpful in assessing the
performance of the ongoing operation of our business. We believe that
disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental data
that, while not a substitute for financial measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP, allows for greater transparency in the review of
our financial and operational performance. We also believe that
disclosing non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to
investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating
results and future prospects in the same manner as management and in
comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of
peer companies.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
2018
revenue
2017
revenue
2018
revenue
2017
revenue
GAAP cost of goods sold
$
283,765
$
276,038
$
1,065,747
$
972,450
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(4,239
)
(4,855
)
(18,491
)
(21,933
)
Legal matters
-
11,013
-
11,013
Acquisition related benefits (costs) (1)
-
-
-
(10,000
)
Restructuring costs
(5,144
)
(2,377
)
(7,028
)
(2,377
)
Non-GAAP cost of goods sold
$
274,382
$
279,819
$
1,040,228
$
949,153
GAAP gross profit
$
333,776
54.0
%
$
345,257
55.6
%
$
1,224,362
53.5
%
$
1,187,703
55.0
%
Amortization of purchased intangibles
4,239
4,855
18,491
21,933
Legal matters
-
(11,013
)
-
(11,013
)
Acquisition related (benefits) costs (1)
-
-
-
10,000
Restructuring costs
5,144
2,377
7,028
2,377
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
343,159
55.6
%
$
341,476
55.0
%
$
1,249,881
54.6
%
$
1,211,000
56.1
%
GAAP selling, general and administrative expense
$
212,543
$
201,730
$
833,294
$
806,790
Amortization of purchased intangibles
(1,777
)
(2,074
)
(7,704
)
(7,936
)
Legal matters
(8,654
)
(695
)
(21,863
)
(4,275
)
Acquisition related benefits (costs) (2)
127
6,400
3,501
20,124
Restructuring costs
(421
)
(6,903
)
(855
)
(8,519
)
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense
$
201,818
$
198,458
$
806,373
$
806,184
GAAP research and development expense
$
53,074
$
76,041
$
199,196
$
250,157
Acquisition related benefits (costs) (2)
-
(5,488
)
(512
)
(20,014
)
Restructuring costs
(1,336
)
(15,878
)
(496
)
(23,472
)
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
51,738
$
54,675
$
198,188
$
206,671
GAAP impairment losses on goodwill and long-lived assets
$
300,513
$
11,506
$
300,513
$
11,506
Goodwill and long-lived assets impairment
(300,513
)
(11,506
)
(300,513
)
(11,506
)
Non-GAAP impairment losses on goodwill and long-lived assets
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
GAAP (loss) income from operations
$
(232,354
)
-37.6
%
$
55,980
9.0
%
$
(108,641
)
-4.7
%
$
119,250
5.5
%
Amortization of purchased intangibles
6,016
6,929
26,195
29,869
Legal matters
8,654
(10,318
)
21,863
(6,738
)
Acquisition related (benefits) costs (1) (2)
(127
)
(912
)
(2,989
)
9,890
Restructuring costs
6,901
25,158
8,379
34,368
Goodwill and long-lived assets impairment
300,513
11,506
300,513
11,506
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
89,603
14.5
%
$
88,343
14.2
%
$
245,320
10.7
%
$
198,145
9.2
%
GAAP change in fair market value of equity securities
$
814,109
$
-
$
(606,230
)
$
-
Valuation change in equity-owned securities (3)
(814,109
)
-
606,230
-
Non-GAAP change in fair market value of equity securities
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
GAAP other (income) expense, net
$
(7,005
)
$
2,789
$
(36,593
)
$
(10,697
)
(Loss) gain on equity-method investments
(66
)
260
(691
)
(35
)
Other non-recurring items (4)
-
(6,501
)
9,208
(6,501
)
Non-GAAP other (income) expense, net
$
(7,071
)
$
(3,452
)
$
(28,076
)
$
(17,233
)
GAAP (loss) income before income taxes
$
(1,046,547
)
$
45,950
$
507,359
$
97,805
Amortization of purchased intangibles
6,016
6,929
26,195
29,869
Legal matters
8,654
(10,318
)
21,863
(6,738
)
Acquisition related (benefits) costs (1) (2)
(127
)
(912
)
(2,989
)
9,890
Restructuring costs
6,901
25,158
8,379
34,368
Goodwill and long-lived assets impairment
300,513
11,506
300,513
11,506
Valuation change in equity-owned securities (3)
814,109
-
(606,230
)
-
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments
66
(260
)
691
35
Other non-recurring items (4)
-
6,501
(9,208
)
6,501
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
$
89,585
$
84,554
$
246,573
$
183,236
GAAP benefit (provision) for income taxes
$
213,400
$
36,784
$
(146,363
)
$
24,444
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5)
(238,809
)
(64,067
)
76,467
(80,723
)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
(25,409
)
$
(27,283
)
$
(69,896
)
$
(56,279
)
GAAP net (loss) income
$
(833,147
)
-134.9
%
$
82,734
13.3
%
$
360,996
15.8
%
$
122,249
5.7
%
Amortization of purchased intangibles
6,016
6,929
26,195
29,869
Legal matters
8,654
(10,318
)
21,863
(6,738
)
Acquisition related (benefit) costs (1) (2)
(127
)
(912
)
(2,989
)
9,890
Restructuring costs
6,901
25,158
8,379
34,368
Goodwill and long-lived assets impairment
300,513
11,506
300,513
11,506
Valuation change in equity-owned securities (3)
814,109
-
(606,230
)
-
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments
66
(260
)
691
35
Other non-recurring items (4)
-
6,501
(9,208
)
6,501
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5)
(238,809
)
(64,067
)
76,467
(80,723
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
64,176
10.4
%
$
57,271
9.2
%
$
176,677
7.7
%
$
126,957
5.9
%
GAAP diluted (loss) income per share
$
(27.88
)
$
2.75
$
11.94
$
4.07
Amortization of purchased intangibles
0.20
0.23
0.87
0.99
Legal matters
0.29
(0.34
)
0.72
(0.22
)
Acquisition related (benefits) costs (1) (2)
-
(0.03
)
(0.10
)
0.33
Restructuring costs
0.23
0.84
0.28
1.14
Goodwill and long-lived assets impairment
9.96
0.38
9.94
0.38
Valuation change in equity-owned securities (3)
26.99
-
(20.06
)
-
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments
-
(0.01
)
0.02
-
Other non-recurring items (4)
-
0.22
(0.30
)
0.22
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5)
(7.92
)
(2.14
)
2.53
(2.68
)
Add back anti-dilutive shares
0.26
-
-
-
Non-GAAP diluted income per share
$
2.13
$
1.90
$
5.84
$
4.23
GAAP diluted weighted average shares used in per share calculation
29,878
30,108
30,228
30,034
Shares included in non-GAAP net income per share, but excluded from
GAAP net loss per share as they would have been anti-dilutive
287
-
-
-
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares used in per share
calculation
30,165
30,108
30,228
30,034
(1) One-time expense associated with the February 2017 acquisition
of RainDance Technologies, Inc.
(2) Release of contingent consideration and other
acquisition-related expense
(3) Mark-to-market gain on equity-owned securities
(4) Gain on the sale of land and a product line, and impairment loss
on investments
(5) Excluded items identified in the reconciliation schedule are
tax effected by application of a non-GAAP effective tax rate. The
non-GAAP tax provision is adjusted for items, the nature of which
and/or tax jurisdiction requires the application of a specific tax
rate or treatment.
2019 Financial Outlook
Forecasted non-GAAP operating margin excludes 80 basis points related to
amortization of purchased intangibles. Forecasted non-GAAP operating
margin does not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently
difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect
and/or significance, such as foreign currency fluctuations, future gains
or losses associated with certain legal matters, acquisitions and
restructuring activities.