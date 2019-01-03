Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad to Participate at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO, and Christine Tsingos, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, at 1:30 PM (Pacific Time), at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations area of our website at www.bio-rad.com.

