BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. (BIO)
01/02 10:02:00 pm
228.08 USD   -1.78%
2013BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad to Participate at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO, and Christine Tsingos, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, at 1:30 PM (Pacific Time), at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations area of our website at www.bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as well as applied research laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality testing. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.1 billion in 2017. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 281 M
EBIT 2018 230 M
Net income 2018 186 M
Finance 2018 439 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,79
P/E ratio 2019 32,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 6 946 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 335 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine A. Tsingos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alice N. Schwartz Director
Jeffrey L. Edwards Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.0.00%6 946
MEDTRONIC PLC12.64%122 163
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL1.83%35 026
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%23 115
TERUMO CORP0.00%21 653
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS0.00%21 156
