Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad to Participate at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 8

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life
science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that
Norman Schwartz, President and CEO, and Christine Tsingos, Executive
Vice President and CFO, will participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, at 1:30 PM (Pacific Time),
at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California.
A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the
Investor Relations area of our website at www.bio-rad.com.
About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in
developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative
products and solutions for the life science research and clinical
diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for
over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve
healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions,
hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology,
pharmaceutical, as well as applied research laboratories that include
food safety and environmental quality testing. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad
is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations
with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding
$2.1 billion in 2017. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005649/en/