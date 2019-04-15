Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad to Report First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life
science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial
results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, following
the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a
conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that
day.
To listen, call 855-779-9068 within the U.S. or 631-485-4862 outside the
U.S., Conference ID: 9578218. You may also listen to the conference call
live via a webcast that is available on the “Investor Relations” section
of our website under “Quarterly Results” at www.bio-rad.com.
The webcast will be available for up to a year.
About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in
developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative
products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets.
With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our
products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our
customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public
health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as
well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental
quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and
has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees
worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.2 billion in 2018. For more
information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.
