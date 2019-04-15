Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.    BIO

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

(BIO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad to Report First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the first quarter 2019 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To listen, call 855-779-9068 within the U.S. or 631-485-4862 outside the U.S., Conference ID: 9578218. You may also listen to the conference call live via a webcast that is available on the “Investor Relations” section of our website under “Quarterly Results” at www.bio-rad.com. The webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.2 billion in 2018. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
07:04pBIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Report First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
04/08BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Receives U.S. FDA Clearance for the IH-500, Expanding..
BU
04/02BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Names Ilan Daskal Executive Vice President and Chief ..
BU
04/02BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Announces Innovative Test to Aid in the Diagnosis of ..
BU
03/25BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 1..
BU
03/18BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/28BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial R..
BU
02/14BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Releases First FDA-Cleared Digital PCR System and Tes..
BU
02/12BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 357 M
EBIT 2019 299 M
Net income 2019 219 M
Finance 2019 566 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,44
P/E ratio 2020 35,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
Capitalization 9 184 M
Chart BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 358 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine A. Tsingos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alice N. Schwartz Director
Jeffrey L. Edwards Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.32.86%9 121
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.63%117 485
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.20.51%40 802
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS23.33%26 297
HOYA CORPORATION17.14%25 870
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY39.94%23 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About