Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad to Report Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Thursday, November 1, 2018

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To listen, call 855-779-9068 within the U.S. or 631-485-4862 outside the U.S., Conference ID: 5789817. You may also listen to the conference call live via a webcast that is available on the “Investor Relations” section of our website under “Quarterly Results” at www.bio-rad.com. The webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

