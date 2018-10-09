Log in
Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad to Report Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Thursday, November 1, 2018

0
10/09/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To listen, call 855-779-9068 within the U.S. or 631-485-4862 outside the U.S., Conference ID: 5789817. You may also listen to the conference call live via a webcast that is available on the “Investor Relations” section of our website under “Quarterly Results” at www.bio-rad.com. The webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, as well as applied research laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality testing. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had net sales exceeding $2.1 billion in 2017. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.


© Business Wire 2018
