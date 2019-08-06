Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BIO-TECHNE Corp    TECH

BIO-TECHNE CORP

(TECH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bio Techne : Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:31am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The quarterly dividend will be payable August 30, 2019 to all common shareholders of record on August 16, 2019. Future cash dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $714 million in net sales in fiscal 2019 and has over 2,200 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

Contact:

David Clair, Investor Relations


ir@bio-techne.com


646-277-1266

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-declares-dividend-300896669.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIO-TECHNE CORP
06:34aBIO-TECHNE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, F..
AQ
06:31aBIO TECHNE : Declares Dividend
PR
06:31aBIO TECHNE : Releases Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
07/23BIO TECHNE : Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce License And Supply Agreeme..
PR
07/18BIO TECHNE : To Host Conference Call On August 6, 2019, To Announce Fourth Quart..
PR
07/17BIO TECHNE : Releases 32x8 Cartridge For The Ella Platform
PR
07/11BIO-TECHNE ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL RELE : A Multiplex In Situ Hybridization Assay F..
PR
07/09BIO TECHNE : CEO Chuck Kummeth Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award In The ..
PR
06/26BIO TECHNE : China Recognized With "Decade of Contribution Award"
PR
06/25BIO-TECHNE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group