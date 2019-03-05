Log in
BIO-TECHNE CORP

(TECH)
Bio Techne : Scores A Trio Of CiteAb 2019 Awards

03/05/2019

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne, a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, was honored with three prestigious 2019 CiteAb Awards. The CiteAb Awards celebrate the very best suppliers and individuals in the research sector worldwide. 

ACD wins Researchers' choice award

Bio-Techne's Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) brand received the Researchers' choice award, which recognizes the reagent supplier that researchers were most impressed with throughout 2018. Excellent product quality, customer service, and innovation for its RNAScope® platform were highlighted as reasons for receiving the award. One nomination for ACD stated, "ACD's main product, RNAScope, is absolutely unparalleled in the industry at the moment for the visualization of RNA in tissue and cells."

Dr. Andrew Chalmers, founder of CiteAb, said, "We have had nominations in this category for ACD from all around the world, and each outlines the excellent quality of products and customer service. Many of the nominations highlighted particular members of staff at ACD that had made working with the company easier for researchers."

Bio-Techne's R&D Systems brand received two awards for its leadership in citations. The ELISA kit company of the year award was given for leading the industry in citations for its DuoSet® and Quantikine® ELISA platforms. R&D Systems also won for Antibody company succeeding in Japan by leading all suppliers with the largest percentage increase in citations for research carried out in Japan.

Chuck Kummeth, President and CEO of Bio-Techne, commented, "These awards speak to our company's commitment to science and what Bio-Techne and our brands mean to the research community. Our scientific leadership is exemplified through our growth in citations and the CiteAb Awards validate our continued leadership in ELISAs and Antibodies. The Researchers' choice award given to our ACD brand shows our team's commitment to enhancing our customers' experience –always putting the researcher first." 

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

R&D Systems wins ELISA kit company of the year award

R&D Systems wins Antibody company succeeding in Japan award

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-scores-a-trio-of-citeab-2019-awards-300806628.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
