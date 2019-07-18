Log in
BIO-TECHNE CORP

Bio Techne : To Host Conference Call On August 6, 2019, To Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review fourth quarter 2019 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time:

8:00 a.m. CDT

Date:

August 6, 2019

Dial-in:

1-888-394-8218 or 1-323-701-0225 (for international callers)

Conference ID: 

9336552

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call. To access the recording, U.S. callers should dial 1-844-512-2921 or international callers should dial 1-412-317-6671 and enter the replay access code 9336552. The recording can also be accessed by going to:  

http://audio.viavid.com/20190806-135354-bio-techne.mp3

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx®Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $643 million in net sales in fiscal 2018 and has over 2,100 employees worldwide.

Contact:

David Clair


Investor Relations


ir@bio-techne.com


646-277-1266 

 

Bio-Techne

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-host-conference-call-on-august-6-2019-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-results-300887165.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
