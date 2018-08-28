Bio Techne : To Present At The Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) today announced that Chuck Kummeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 9:40 a.m. EDT. The conference will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality purified proteins––notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, as well as biologically active small molecule compounds and ACD's in situ hybridization detection products --- which are sold to biomedical researchers and clinical research laboratories; these operations constitute the core Biotechnology Division, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Protein Platforms Division manufactures innovative protein analysis tools under the ProteinSimple brand name that greatly automate western blotting and immunoassay practices. The Diagnostics Division manufactures FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM customer and clinical customers. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $643 million in net sales in fiscal 2018 and has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

