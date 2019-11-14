BASi Launches Rebrand of its Contract Research Services Business Under the Name Inotiv

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the launch of its new contract research services brand, Inotiv. Inotiv represents the union of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.’s (BASi’s), Seventh Wave Laboratories’, and Smithers Avanza Toxicology Services’ in vivo toxicology, pharmacology, drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetic (PK) solutions, as well as the Company’s expansion into surgical and medical device contract research services with the expected acquisition of the Pre-Clinical Research Services business. The rebrand reflects the Company’s increased scope of services and its resulting position as a top contract research organization (CRO) for drug discovery and development.



Inotiv’s philosophy, “Expect More,” reflects a broadly capable, right-sized CRO with a strong commitment to client-focused service. The combined organization provides on-time, high-quality data and insights that drug developers need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. The legacy companies’ integrated, complementary resources and capabilities offer an unusually comprehensive service portfolio for this space.

“Developers should expect more from their laboratory partners,” said the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Leasure. “We provide a full range of nonclinical and analytical services and adapt them seamlessly to each client’s goals. With the timely, focused insights they deserve, clients get the answers they need to advance confidently to their next milestones.”

The prioritization of attention, insight, and overall excellence is evident in the Inotiv process — a formalized workflow that promotes consistent communications, clear expectations, and quality results from first contact through project completion. Clients not only have easy access to a leading team of scientific experts, but also benefit from ongoing investments in tools and infrastructure as well as the legacy companies’ long and impeccable regulatory histories.

The comprehensive rebrand of the Company’s contract research services business includes a new logo, philosophy, positioning, and website. To learn more, stop by Booth #307 at the 2019 American College of Toxicology (ACT) Annual Meeting, November 17-20, in Phoenix, or visit inotivco.com .

The Company’s products business will continue to operate under the name BASi. The Company will also continue to make its public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the name Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., and our common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “BASI.”

The Company is a contract research organization providing drug discovery and development solutions to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company’s toxicology, bioanalytical, and analytical services enable clients to improve decision making and achieve objectives faster. The Company also produces monitoring instruments, which focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit www.inotivco.com for more information.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks including those detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.