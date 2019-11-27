Bioasis Technologies : to Host Annual General Meeting Webcast on December 5, 2019

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCQB:BIOAF; TSX.V:BTI), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 ™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that following the formal annual general meeting (“AGM”) proceedings, the Company will host a webcast presentation and conference call, currently scheduled for 09:15 am EST, Thursday, December 5, 2019.

For those wishing to join the December 5th event, it is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following link. A replay of the webcast (using the same link provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-5340 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call. A teleconference replay will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-6413 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-9010 (International Toll) and using the replay access code: 3903#.

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 ™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The Company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow us on:

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005624/en/