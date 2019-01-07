Biocartis

Corporate Presentation

7 January 2019

Leader in oncology precision diagnostics

• Idylla™: first fully automated sample-to-result qPCR platform

• Superior and validated performance versus competition

• Enabling global decentralization of clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx)

• Global MDx market of USD 6.5bn; oncology fastest growing segment with high double digit annual growth rates

• Large, global customer base & opportunity to add new customer segments, e.g. labs that want to step into MDx testing

• Unique platform features bring strong competitive advantage in oncology testing

• Broad test menu (solid & liquid biopsies) for therapy guidance, later for patient monitoring & screening

• Validation via partnerships with pharma (e.g. Amgen, Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca) and content partners (e.g. Genomic Health)

• Installed base grew to around 970 Idylla™ instruments as per 31 December 2018

• Present in over 70 countries

• Delivering solid performance across markets: Europe, US and RoW*

• 326 new Idylla™ instrument placements in 2018, resulting in an installed base of around 970 Idylla™ instruments at the end of 2018

• Commercial volume of approx. 133k cartridges in 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of approx. 87%

• Global coverage of all major markets: successful initial roll-out of the Idylla™ platform in the US, joint venture with Wondfo for commercialization in China and distribution agreement with Nichirei Bioscience for commercialization in Japan

• Launch of the Idylla™ MSI Assay (Research Use Only) in Q3 2018, driving cartridge volume growth at existing and new clients

• Additional highly automated second cartridge manufacturing line to support volume growth and cost effectiveness

* RoW = Rest of the World. RoW is defined as the world excluding Europe, US, China and Japan

Difficult access to molecular diagnostics information

• In the US, nearly 80%4 of cancer patients do not have genetic mutation results available at initial oncology consultation

• Up to 25% of patients begin treatment before receiving their results4

Source: 1 Schwaederle et al. (2014) Oncologist 19, 631 - 636; 2 Saunders et al. ESMO 2016, Abstract #; 3 INCa 2012 Survey, 3 Etude FLASH RAS 2014; 4 JMD, May 2017; 5 Scott et al. (2014) Asia Pac J Clin Oncol. 10(3):261-5.

Cartridge (consumable)

Fully automated molecular testing with Idylla™

InstrumentelosnoC

Scan sample

Scan cartridgeLoad sampleInsert cartridge

Clinically-actionable results

Superior sensitivity and ease-of-use, combined with sample to result turnaround time of 90 to 150* minutes