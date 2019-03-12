Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Biocartis Group    BCART   BE0974281132

BIOCARTIS GROUP

(BCART)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agreement for MSI Testing with Immuno-Oncology Therapies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:01am EDT

PRESS RELEASE                                                            12 March 2019, 07:00 CET

Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agreement for MSI Testing with Immuno-Oncology Therapies

Mechelen, Belgium, 12 March 2019 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), a global biopharmaceutical company, aimed at the potential registration as a companion diagnostic and use of the IdyllaTM MSI test in connection with immuno-oncology therapies.

MSI ('Microsatellite Instability') is the result of inactivation of the body's so-called DNA mismatch repair (MMR) system. Consequently, errors that spontaneously occur during the normal process of DNA replication are no longer corrected, contributing to tumor growth and evolution. Understanding a person's MSI status may therefore be important for patient care. MSI-High status is found in various types of tumors[1], including approximately 15% of colorectal (CRC) tumors[2]. In addition to applications for CRC, MSI is believed to be an independent factor that may predict a patient's response to certain immunotherapies[3].

Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy[4] (ipilimumab) is the first immuno-oncology combination treatment approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MSI-High or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) that has progressed following treatment with certain chemotherapies[5].

The fully automated IdyllaTM MSI test, that received CE-IVD marking on February 28, 2019, provides information on the MSI status[6],[7],[8] of CRC tumors within approximately 150 minutes from just one slice of FFPE[9] tumor tissue, without the need of a reference sample.

The collaboration agreement allows for joint developments and registrations of the IdyllaTM MSI test for use in a variety of indications, commercial settings and geographies. The first focus under the agreement is expected to be the registration in the United States of the IdyllaTM MSI test as a companion diagnostic test in mCRC.

Herman Verrelst, CEO of Biocartis, commented: "We are proud to announce today a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, one of the world leaders in the area of immuno-oncology therapies. It is our belief that because of the advantages of our IdyllaTMMSI test, MSI testing can potentially be made available to a broader patient population. This could open doors for a lot more patients to benefit from immunotherapies, matching the mission of Biocartis to make personalized medicine an everyday reality."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

----- END ----

More information:

Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
e-mail    rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel         +32 15 631 729   
mobile   +32 471 53 60 64   

 @Biocartis_ www.linkedin.com/Biocartis

About Biocartis 

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx IdyllaTM platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology. This area represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and IdyllaTM are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis trademark and logo and the IdyllaTM trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Biocartis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


[1] Including urothelial, prostate, pancreas, adreno-cortical, small bowel, sarcoma, mesothelioma, melanoma, gastric, and germ cell tumors (Latham et al. (2018) J Clin Oncol 36, 1-9. 10.1200/JCO. 18.00283.)

[3] Ongoing research to support the hypothesis that MSI can be an independent factor to help predict a patient's response to certain immunotherapies, includes: Le et al. (2015) N-Eng-J-Med: 10.1056/NEJMoa1500596, showing that MMR status predicted clinical benefit of immune checkpoint blockade therapy; and Le et al. (2017) Science: 10.1126/science.aan6733, showing that MSI is associated with overall mutational and indel load of the tumor, neoantigen load, and lymphocyte infiltration of the tumor, and has been shown to be predictive for response to immunotherapies such as anti-PD-1 in a pan-cancer setting.

[4] 3 mg/kg Opdivo plus 1 mg/kg Yervoy.

[5] Treatment with fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan.

[6] Maertens et al. Annals of Oncology (2017) 28 (suppl_5): v22-v42.

[7] De Craene et al. Annals of Oncology (2017) 28 (suppl_5): v209-v268.

[8] De Craene et al. J Clin Oncol 36, 2018 (suppl; abstr e15639).

[9] FFPE = formalin fixed, paraffin embedded.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biocartis Group NV via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCARTIS GROUP
02:01aBIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agree..
GL
03/01BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis announces CE-IVD marking of its Idylla(TM) MSI Te..
AQ
02/28BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis announces CE-IVD marking of its Idylla(TM) MSI Te..
GL
02/28BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis announces 2018 results and 2019 outlook
GL
02/26BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis Places Its 1,000th Idylla(TM) Instrument with Gei..
GL
02/21BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis to host webcast for announcement 2018 financial ..
AQ
02/01BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Disclosure of a transparency notification
GL
01/29BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Disclosure of outstanding voting securities
AQ
01/28BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Disclosure of a transparency notification
GL
01/23BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis successfully raises eur 55.50 million
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 49,5 M
EBIT 2019 -40,4 M
Net income 2019 -41,8 M
Finance 2019 27,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
EV / Sales 2020 6,81x
Capitalization 619 M
Chart BIOCARTIS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Biocartis Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCARTIS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,6 €
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Verrelst Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christian Reinaudo Chairman
Ewoud Welten Chief Financial Officer
Benoit Devogelaere Chief Technology Officer
Roald Borré Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCARTIS GROUP10.46%703
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.58%134 598
MASIMO CORPORATION21.93%6 841
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.12.20%5 986
PENUMBRA INC15.40%4 817
JIANGSU YUYUE MDCL EQPMNT & SPPLY CO LTD--.--%3 453
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.