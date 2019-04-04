Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Biocartis Group    BCART   BE0974281132

BIOCARTIS GROUP

(BCART)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces publication of its 2018 annual report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:01am EDT

PRESS RELEASE                                                          REGULATED INFORMATION

                                             4 April 2019, 07:00 CEST

                                                           

Biocartis announces publication of its 2018 annual report


Mechelen, Belgium, 4 April 2019 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the publication of its 2018 annual report. The 2018 annual report provides an overview of the figures and performance of Biocartis for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and can now be downloaded from the website of the Company (www.biocartis.com) as a PDF file. 

--- END ---

More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
e-mail   rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel         +32 15 631 729
gsm      +32 471 53 60 64

@Biocartis_
www.linkedin.com/Biocartis

About Biocartis 

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology. This area represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla(TM) are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla(TM) trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Biocartis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biocartis Group NV via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCARTIS GROUP
01:01aBIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis announces publication of its 2018 annual report
GL
03/12BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis and Bristol-Myers Squibb Sign Collaboration Agree..
GL
03/01BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis announces CE-IVD marking of its Idylla(TM) MSI Te..
AQ
02/28BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis announces CE-IVD marking of its Idylla(TM) MSI Te..
GL
02/28BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis announces 2018 results and 2019 outlook
GL
02/26BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis Places Its 1,000th Idylla(TM) Instrument with Gei..
GL
02/21BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Biocartis to host webcast for announcement 2018 financial ..
AQ
02/01BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Disclosure of a transparency notification
GL
01/29BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Disclosure of outstanding voting securities
AQ
01/28BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Disclosure of a transparency notification
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 50,4 M
EBIT 2019 -42,7 M
Net income 2019 -45,0 M
Finance 2019 26,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 12,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,74x
Capitalization 649 M
Chart BIOCARTIS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Biocartis Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCARTIS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,2 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herman Verrelst Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christian Reinaudo Chairman
Ewoud Welten Chief Financial Officer
Benoit Devogelaere Chief Technology Officer
Roald Borré Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCARTIS GROUP14.69%730
ABBOTT LABORATORIES10.08%139 920
MASIMO CORPORATION27.04%7 253
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.16.63%5 996
PENUMBRA INC18.20%4 977
NOVOCURE LTD43.61%4 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About