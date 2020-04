By Josh Beckerman

Biocept Inc. shares rose 72% to 61 cents following the company's announcement late Thursday that it will conduct Covid-19 testing.

Biocept, which provides liquid biopsy tests for cancer patients, said it would begin accepting physician-ordered Covid-19 testing requests for processing April 15.

Biocept's lab will use Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s TaqPath platform and kit.

