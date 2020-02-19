Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. : Announces Upcoming Participation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investor Conference

Log in
02/19/2020 | 11:06am EST

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, today announced management’s participation at the upcoming Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Agriculture and Minerals Conference taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer will be participating on the “Potential Disruption to the Seed Duopoly” panel the morning of Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and will also be available for meetings with investors during the day.

A copy of the Company’s latest investor presentation which provides an overview of the business will be available on the Company’s website: https://biocerescrops.com/ in the Investor Relations section on the day that management will be meeting with investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com/


© Business Wire 2020
