Bioceres Crop : to Present at Fall 2019 Investor Summit on September 16th & 17th in New York City

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, today announced Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube will be presenting at this year’s Fall Investor Summit taking place on September 16th and 17th at The Essex House in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for September 17, 2:30 pm ET. He will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

An overview of the Company’s strategy enabling the transition to a carbon neutral agriculture can be found on this recent media interview: https://cheddar.com/media/could-this-agritech-company-make-farms-carbon-neutral

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com

