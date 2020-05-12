Bioceres : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation 0 05/12/2020 | 06:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation 12thMay 2020 Disclaimer And Forward-Looking Statement This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, assets, business, debt or other financial instruments of the Company or any of its affiliates, and shall not form the basis of any contract, nor shall it be construed in any manner as a commitment on the part of any person to proceed with any transaction. Any reproduction of this Presentation, in whole or in part, or the disclosure of its contents, without the prior consent of the Company is prohibited. By accepting this Presentation, each recipient agrees to use this Presentation for the sole purpose of evaluating. Forward-Looking Statements This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial information and , among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, clients and the Company, on our business, financial condition, liquidity position and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company's current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management's expectations or could affect the Company's ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Industry and Market Data Unless otherwise noted, the forecasted industry and market data contained in the assumptions for the projections are based upon the Company's management estimates and industry and market publications and surveys. The information from industry and market publications has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of the included information. The Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources, nor has the Company ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon therein. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, none of the Company, its affiliates, their respective directors, officers, employees, members, partners, shareholders or agents makes any representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy of such information. These materials are highly sensitive and confidential and being supplied to you solely for your information and for use in this Presentation. Financial Information Presentation Historical financial information of Bioceres has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Investors should note that IFRS differs from generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), and investors should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the difference between IFRS and US GAAP and how those differences might affect such financial statements. Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures This Presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and neither should be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The Company believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about the Company and its results. The Company's management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the Company's financial and operating performance and make day-to-day financial and operating decisions. The Company also believes that these non-IFRS measures are helpful to investors because they provide additional information about trends in the Company's core operating performance prior to considering the impact of capital structure, depreciation, amortization and taxation on its results. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-IFRS measures and their nearest IFRS equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore the Company's non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. In this presentation, we discuss non-IFRS measures as forward-lookingnon-IFRS measures. Copyrights and Trademarks All materials contained in this Presentation are protected by copyright laws and may not be reproduced, republished, distributed, transmitted, displayed, broadcast or otherwise exploited in any manner. This Presentation contains trademarks, service marks, and trade names belonging to the Company, its affiliates and other entities and cannot be used without express written consent. Trademarks, service marks, copyrights and trade names referred to in this Presentation, including logos, may appear without the ®, © or TM symbols, but the lack of such symbols is not intended to indicate, in any way, that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other entities' trademarks, service marks, copyrighted material or trade names to imply a relationship or affiliation with, or endorsement or sponsorship of, the Company by any other entities or persons. 2 3Q Highlights COVID-19: Business Continuity and Crisis committees summoned as of March 16 th . Activity excepted from mandatory quarantine

Business Continuity and Crisis committees summoned as of March 16 . Activity excepted from mandatory quarantine Comparable Revenues +9% YoY

Growth across key product lines and despite temporary

COVID-19 impact Further penetration of target international markets

Raised $50 million , strengthening financial flexibility and ability to accelerate build and launch of EcoSoy™ and EcoWheat™

, strengthening financial flexibility and ability to accelerate build and launch of EcoSoy™ and EcoWheat™ Advancing HB4® program

Ramping up inventories and further validating value proposition

3 HB4®Inventory Ramp-up: Working Capital Cycles Up to $30m needed for inventory ramp-up to enable FY2022 broad-acre launches in Soy and Wheat FY 2021 12,000 ha - $9.1m Logistics Seed treatment Storage end Storage begin Harvest Data Field gathering Planting Labors Crop cycle labors FY 2020 3,000 ha - $2.2m (50% from JV partner) FY 2021 20,000 ha - $14.7m (low) (50% from JV partner) 60,000 ha - $44.1m (high) (50% from JV partner) The schematics shows a typical cycle for EcoWheat production. Product and dates variation could exist between EcoWheat and EcoSoy production. 4 Update on EcoSoy and EcoWheat EcoSoy Pre-commercial varieties showcased at ExpoAgro 2020, attended by over 100,000 South American growers

varieties showcased at ExpoAgro 2020, attended by over 100,000 South American growers High number of early adopters registered for next cycle of seed multiplication further validates attractiveness of varieties' value proposition

Harvest underway, 30% of total planted area has been harvested EcoWheat Ready to plant 12,000 hectares during upcoming winter campaign Geographical proposal for EcoWheat planting Northern, 6.6% Litoral, 1.5% Center, 18,7% Western, 71.6% 3 EcoWheat varieties to be distributed in the pre-selected environments 5 A 360°Detailed View of EcoFields Extensive and detailed dataset on each EcoField available for crop monitoring and data science opportunities, gathered by OkaraTech digital platform Production stability Productive environments Daily meteorological data Soil moisture data(During April for Soybean crop) Rainfall data Crop nutritional status Biomass comparison over time 21/12/19 07/01/20 15/01/20 17/01/20 25/01/20 04/02/20 11/02/20 21/02/20 24/02/20 26/02/20 05/03/20 10/03/20 20/03/20 14/04/20 19/04/20 29/04/20 Powered by 6 Execution of International Expansion Strategy Driving Top Line Growth Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY Revenues largely linked to US dollar, except in Brazil

3Q20 +9% , deeper penetration of crop protection markets in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, strong contribution from packs and inoculants sales in Europe, plus ongoing recovery of seed treatment packs in Argentina

, deeper penetration of crop protection markets in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, strong contribution from packs and inoculants sales in Europe, plus ongoing recovery of seed treatment packs in Argentina 9M20 +8%, on continued growth across three business segments: i) adjuvant expansion in Brazil and Paraguay ii) higher seed treatment packs sales in Southern Cone, Europe and South Africa; iii) continued Micro-beaded fertilizer ramp-up +8%Comparable +13% As Reported 124.9 +9%Comparable 122.3 +37% As Reported 113.2 110.8 26.0 25.7 23.9 18.7 Comparable Reported Comparable Reported Comparable Reported Comparable Reported 3Q19 3Q20 9M19 9M20 7 Crop Protection Highlights Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY 3Q20 +4% , higher sales of adjuvants and biological therapics in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, partially offset by lower adjuvant, insecticide and fungicide sales in Argentina, due to mild pest conditions

, higher sales of adjuvants and biological therapics in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, partially offset by lower adjuvant, insecticide and fungicide sales in Argentina, due to mild pest conditions 9M20 +8%, on consistent execution of adjuvant growth plan in Brazil and Paraguay and stable adjuvant market in Argentina. Higher sales of biological therapics and other crop protection products in Argentina +8% Comparable +14% As Reported +4% Comparable +26% As Reported 67.7 66.0 61.1 59.6 16.7 16.6 16.1 13.2 Comparable Reported Comparable Reported Comparable Reported Comparable Reported 3Q19 3Q20 9M19 9M20 8 Seed & Integrated Products Highlights Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY 3Q20 +98%, on heightened commercial efforts in Europe driving significant packs sales growth as the Company captured acreage shift towards soybeans; sustained recovery of packs in Argentina

on heightened commercial efforts in Europe driving significant packs sales growth as the Company captured acreage shift towards soybeans; sustained recovery of packs in Argentina 9M20 +7% , higher seed treatment pack 1 sales in Paraguay, Uruguay, Europe and South Africa; partial recovery in Argentina, where weather and macro uncertainty during 2Q and 3Q affected planting decisions 7% Comparable +98% Comparable 13% As Reported +217% As Reported 23.5 22.6 21.1 20.8 4.1 4.0 2.1 Reported Reported 1.3 Comparable Comparable Reported Comparable Comparable 3Q19 Reported 3Q20 9M19 9M20 Note: 1. Sales in this segment benefited from the partial reclassification of inoculants, which had been stand-alone products and previously reported under crop nutrition segment 9 Crop Nutrition Highlights Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY 3Q20 -10%, customers postponed pre-seasonal purchases of micro-beaded fertilizers in Argentina and Brazil due to short-lived uncertainty from Covid-19. Partially offset by recovery in fertilizer sales in Bolivia, higher inoculant sales in US and Europe

customers postponed pre-seasonal purchases of micro-beaded fertilizers in Argentina and Brazil due to short-lived uncertainty from Covid-19. Partially offset by recovery in fertilizer sales in Bolivia, higher inoculant sales in US and Europe 9M20 +9%, on greater demand for micro-beaded fertilizers in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia +9% Comparable +11% As Reported -10% Comparable 33.7 33.8 18% As Reported 31.0 30.4 5.8 5.2 5.0 4.3 Comparable Reported Comparable Reported Comparable Reported Comparable Reported e 3Q20 9M19 9M20 3Q19 Note: 1. Sales in this segment were negatively impacted by the partial reclassification of inoculants, which had been stand-alone products and are now sold as packs and thus reported in the Seed & Integrated Products segment 10 Comparable Consolidated Gross Profit and Margin 3Q20 Gross Profit +6% YoY to $12.0 million. Margin at 46.4% versus 47.7% in 3Q19, as mix-shift to higher margin seed packs was more than offset by unfavorable FX and inflation dynamics increasing production costs in Argentina

to $12.0 million. Margin at 46.4% versus 47.7% in 3Q19, as mix-shift to higher margin seed packs was more than offset by unfavorable FX and inflation dynamics increasing production costs in Argentina 9M20 Gross Profit +2% YoY to $59.6 million. Margin at 48.8% vs 51.6% in 9M20, due to unfavorable FX and inflation dynamics compared to prior year period Gross Profit ($ in millions) & Margin Comparable Gross Profit & Margin by Segment ($ m): Gross Profit47.7% 41.1%46.4% 41.9% Margin +6% Comparable +40% As Reported 12.0 11.4 10.8 7.7 Reported Reported Comparable Comparable 3Q19 3Q20 51.6% 47.0%48.8% 45.4% +2% Comparable +9% As Reported 59.6 58.4 56.7 52.1 ReportedReported ComparableComparable 9M199M20 Segment 3Q19 3Q20 % Chg. Crop Protection 7.8 6.4 -18% -1.003 Gross Margin 49% 39% bps Seed & Integrated 0.6 2.6 351% +3.534 Products 28% 63% Gross Margin bps Crop Nutrition 3.0 3.0 0% +582 Gross Margin 52% 58% bps 11 Growth in 3Q Offset by Non-seasonal SG&A Increase 3Q20 Adjusted EBITDA -21% to $2.6 million, as revenue and gross profit growth were offset by higher SG&A due to: i) growth expansion in Brazil, ii) FX & inflation dynamics in Argentina, iii) corporate expenses. Margin of 10.2% versus 17.7% in 3Q19, reflecting revenues and gross profit seasonality versus non-seasonal higher SG&A

to $2.6 million, as revenue and gross profit growth were offset by higher SG&A due to: i) growth expansion in Brazil, ii) FX & inflation dynamics in Argentina, iii) corporate expenses. Margin of 10.2% versus 17.7% in 3Q19, reflecting revenues and gross profit seasonality versus non-seasonal higher SG&A 9M20 Adjusted EBITDA -2% to $31.8 million, with margin of 25.5% vs 29.4% in 9M19. Revenue growth across three segments offset by higher manufacturing and SG&A costs in Argentina due to negative FX and inflation dynamics YoY, plus SG&A growth to support expansion in Brazil 3Q20 EBITDA Bridge ($ in millions) Adj. EBITDA Margin 17.7% 10.2% 7 1.4 6 1.8 0.1 5 4 3.3 3 0.4 2.6 2 3.9 0.3 1 0 Adjusted EBITDA 3Q 19 Gross profit Crop Gross profit Seed Gross profit Crop Operating expenses JV's Other income or Adjusted EBITDA 3Q20 protection and integrated nutrition expenses, net products 12 Strengthened Balance Sheet and Increased Liquidity Raised $42.5 million through secured convertible promissory note, and $7.6 million through public corporate bonds

Improved debt maturity profile: long-term debt at 59% of total debt, up from 37% in 2Q20 Enhanced financial liquidity: cash & equivalents represent ∼ 80% of current debt portion Convertible note terms provide potential to increase stock trading liquidity

Net Debt-to-LTM Adjusted EBITDA declined to 2.30x in 3Q20 from 2.37x as of 3Q19 Net Debt 2.37x 2.24x 2.14x 2..23x 2..30x LTM EBITDA 79.6 $ million 93.5 92.1 90.3 92.8 40.1 16.9 37.1 32.5 86.8 52.6 83.8 63.5 64.1 66.9 14.9 66.4 10.5 9.8 7.8 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Current debt Non-current debt Cash & Equivalents Net Debt Notes: Total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as well as outstanding installments of financed payment from the acquisition of Rizobacter, and excludes discounted checks Net Debt = Total financial debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted short-term deposits Enhanced Free Cash Flows Through Lower Financing Costs And Optimized CapEx Decreased total net interest expenses and financial commissions by $1.6 million YoY in 3Q20, by replacing inefficient external working capital sources with internally generated funds

Strong asset base in place to support near and long-term growth objectives with minimal capital expenditures

long-term growth objectives with minimal capital expenditures Capital expenditure requirements financed with cash generated by the business Capex of $0.3 million in 3Q20 compared to $0.4 million 3Q19. Capital expenditures in 9M19 totalled $1.4 million

Total Net Interest Expenses and Financial Commissions ($ in millions) -9%Comparable -30% 17.4 15.8 5.2 3.6 3Q19 3Q20 9M19 9M20 14 Looking ahead Accelerating HB4®Program Significantly ramping up inventories and further validating value proposition

Setting stage for successful global launch of EcoSoy™ and EcoWheat™, by accelerating breeding and licensing arrangements in key markets

Steadily driving adoption of digital farming among HB4® users in Argentina Strong focus on international expansion Maintain strong execution of growth plan, mainly Brazil and Paraguay Well-developed asset base underpins organic growth Continue raising utilization of installed micro-beaded fertilizer capacity, while maintaining profitability focus Stronger, more efficient and dynamic balance sheet Also setting stage for improved trading liquidity

See opportunities for additional enhancements 15 EXHIBITS 11thFebruary 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Figures in $ Three-month period ended Three-month period ended Nine-month period ended Nine-month period ended 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 Total revenue 25,672,412 18,683,341 124,918,358 110,754,807 Cost of sales (14,920,088) (10,996,272) (68,227,890) (58,648,951) Gross profit 10,752,324 7,687,069 56,690,468 52,105,856 % Gross profit 42% 41% 45% 47% Operating expenses (9,953,025) (9,882,117) (31,262,696) (27,638,361) Share of profit (loss) of JV (132,080) (506,207) 1,166,425 306,386 Other income or expenses, net (22,098) 272,737 (203,664) (25,825) Operating profit 645,121 (2,428,518) 26,390,533 24,748,056 Finance result (4,203,080) (21,855,343) (24,071,756) (36,414,615) Profit / (loss) before income tax (3,557,959) (24,283,861) 2,318,777 (11,666,559) Income tax 168,794 1,605,093 (1,035,861) (3,445,656) Profit / (loss) for the year (3,389,165) (22,678,768) 1,282,916 (15,112,215) Other comprehensive loss 733,432 (3,075,367) (6,833,093) (5,587,090) Total comprehensive Profit / (loss) (2,655,733) (25,754,135) (5,550,177) (20,699,305) Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (2,896,931) (21,474,709) 1,367,573 (17,245,703) Non-controlling interests (492,234) (1,204,059) (84,657) 2,133,488 (3,389,165) (22,678,768) 1,282,916 (15,112,215) Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (2,314,349) (23,643,501) (4,741,667) (21,384,923) Non-controlling interests (341,384) (2,110,634) (808,510) 685,618 (2,655,733) (25,754,135) (5,550,177) (20,699,305) 17 Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Figures in $ ASSETS 03/31/2020 06/30/2019 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 48,178,287 3,450,873 Other financial assets 6,082,099 4,683,508 Trade receivables 64,534,544 59,236,377 Other receivables 4,215,183 1,981,829 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 100,654 1,263,795 Inventories 28,458,362 27,322,003 Biological assets 714,053 270,579 Total current assets 152,283,182 98,208,964 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 334,894 376,413 Other receivables 2,170,393 1,560,310 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 6,133 1,184 Deferred tax assets 2,339,009 3,743,709 Investments in joint ventures and associates 24,289,191 25,321,028 Property, plant and equipment 42,478,651 43,834,548 Intangible assets 35,241,208 39,616,426 Goodwill 26,503,798 29,804,715 Right-of-use leased asset 752,727 - Total non-current assets 134,116,004 144,258,333 Total assets 286,399,186 242,467,297 LIABILITIES 03/31/2020 06/30/2019 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 51,888,345 40,578,494 Borrowings 67,689,128 66,477,209 Employee benefits and social security 3,706,538 5,357,218 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 1,607,645 1,074,463 Income and minimum presumed income taxes payable 12,735 142,028 Government grants 694 2,110 Financed payment - Acquisition of business - 2,826,611 Lease liability 576,595 - Total current liabilities 125,481,680 116,458,133 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 452,654 452,654 Borrowings 79,617,786 37,079,521 Employee benefits and social security 334,081 - Government grants 3,941 8,098 Due to joint ventures and associates 1,833,690 1,970,903 Deferred tax liabilities 17,103,356 21,101,871 Provisions 291,727 439,740 Warrants 1,141,817 2,861,511 Lease liability 316,857 - Total non-current liabilities 101,095,909 63,914,298 Total liabilities 226,577,589 180,372,431 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent 45,837,104 47,301,863 Non-controlling interests 13,984,493 14,793,003 Total equity 59,821,597 62,094,866 Total equity and liabilities 286,399,186 242,467,297 18 Contact Us Investor Relations Investorrelations@biocerescrops.com 0341 4861100

Investors.biocerescrops.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:14:10 UTC 0 Latest news on BIOCERES SA 06:15a BIOCERES : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation PU 03/17 BIOCERES : Form6-K/A PU 03/17 BIOCERES : SEC Filing (6-K/a) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Amendment) PU 03/06 BIOCERES : Form6-K PU 02/26 BIOCERES : Participation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investor Conference PU 02/18 BIOCERES : Form6-K PU 02/11 BIOCERES : 2Q20 Earnings Presentation PU 2019 BIOCERES : Form424B3 PU 2019 BIOCERES : Form6-K PU 2019 BIOCERES : Approval of HB4® Drought and Herbicide Tolerant Soybeans in Paraguay PU