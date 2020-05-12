Bioceres : 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, assets, business, debt or other financial instruments of the Company or any of its affiliates, and shall not form the basis of any contract, nor shall it be construed in any manner as a commitment on the part of any person to proceed with any transaction. Any reproduction of this Presentation, in whole or in part, or the disclosure of its contents, without the prior consent of the Company is prohibited. By accepting this Presentation, each recipient agrees to use this Presentation for the sole purpose of evaluating.
COVID-19:Business Continuity and Crisis committees summoned as of March 16th. Activity excepted from mandatory quarantine
Comparable Revenues +9% YoY
Growth across key product lines and despite temporary
COVID-19 impact
Further penetration of target international markets
Raised $50 million, strengthening financial flexibility and ability to accelerate build and launch of EcoSoy™ and EcoWheat™
Advancing HB4® program
Ramping up inventories and further validating value proposition
3
HB4®Inventory Ramp-up: Working Capital Cycles
Up to $30m needed for inventory ramp-up to enable FY2022 broad-acre launches in Soy and Wheat
FY 2021
12,000 ha - $9.1m
Logistics
Seed
treatment
Storage
end
Storage
begin
Harvest
Data
Field
gathering
Planting
Labors
Crop cycle
labors
FY 2020
3,000 ha - $2.2m
(50% from JV partner)
FY 2021
20,000 ha - $14.7m (low)
(50% from JV partner)
60,000 ha - $44.1m (high)
(50% from JV partner)
The schematics shows a typical cycle for EcoWheat production. Product and dates variation could exist between EcoWheat and EcoSoy production.
4
Update on EcoSoy and EcoWheat
EcoSoy
Pre-commercialvarieties showcased at ExpoAgro 2020, attended by over 100,000 South American growers
High number of early adopters registered for next cycle of seed multiplication further validates attractiveness of varieties' value proposition
Harvest underway, 30% of total planted area has been harvested
EcoWheat
Ready to plant 12,000 hectares during upcoming winter campaign
Geographical proposal for EcoWheat planting
Northern, 6.6%
Litoral, 1.5%
Center, 18,7%
Western, 71.6%
3
EcoWheat varieties to be distributed in the pre-selected environments
5
A 360°Detailed View of EcoFields
Extensive and detailed dataset on each EcoField available for crop monitoring and data science opportunities, gathered by OkaraTech digital platform
Production stability
Productive environments
Daily meteorological data
Soil moisture data(During April for Soybean crop)
Rainfall data
Crop nutritional status
Biomass comparison over time
21/12/19
07/01/20
15/01/20
17/01/20
25/01/20
04/02/20
11/02/20
21/02/20
24/02/20
26/02/20
05/03/20
10/03/20
20/03/20
14/04/20
19/04/20
29/04/20
Powered by
6
Execution of International Expansion Strategy Driving Top Line Growth
Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY
Revenues largely linked to US dollar, except in Brazil
3Q20 +9%, deeper penetration of crop protection markets in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, strong contribution from packs and inoculants sales in Europe, plus ongoing recovery of seed treatment packs in Argentina
9M20 +8%,on continued growth across three business segments: i) adjuvant expansion in Brazil and Paraguay ii) higher seed treatment packs sales in Southern Cone, Europe and South Africa; iii) continued Micro-beaded fertilizer ramp-up
+8%Comparable
+13% As Reported
124.9
+9%Comparable
122.3
+37% As Reported
113.2
110.8
26.0
25.7
23.9
18.7
Comparable
Reported
Comparable
Reported
Comparable
Reported
Comparable
Reported
3Q19
3Q20
9M19
9M20
7
Crop Protection Highlights
Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY
3Q20 +4%, higher sales of adjuvants and biological therapics in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, partially offset by lower adjuvant, insecticide and fungicide sales in Argentina, due to mild pest conditions
9M20 +8%,on consistent execution of adjuvant growth plan in Brazil and Paraguay and stable adjuvant market in Argentina. Higher sales of biological therapics and other crop protection products in Argentina
+8% Comparable
+14% As Reported
+4% Comparable
+26% As Reported
67.7
66.0
61.1
59.6
16.7
16.6
16.1
13.2
Comparable
Reported
Comparable
Reported
Comparable
Reported
Comparable
Reported
3Q19
3Q20
9M19
9M20
8
Seed & Integrated Products Highlights
Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY
3Q20 +98%,on heightened commercial efforts in Europe driving significant packs sales growth as the Company captured acreage shift towards soybeans; sustained recovery of packs in Argentina
9M20 +7%, higher seed treatment pack1sales in Paraguay, Uruguay, Europe and South Africa; partial recovery in Argentina, where weather and macro uncertainty during 2Q and 3Q affected planting decisions
7% Comparable
+98% Comparable
13% As Reported
+217% As Reported
23.5
22.6
21.1
20.8
4.1
4.0
2.1
Reported
Reported
1.3
Comparable
Comparable
Reported
Comparable
Comparable
3Q19
Reported
3Q20
9M19
9M20
Note:
1. Sales in this segment benefited from the partial reclassification of inoculants, which had been stand-alone products and previously reported under crop nutrition segment
9
Crop Nutrition Highlights
Comparable Segment Revenues ($ in millions) YoY
3Q20-10%,customers postponed pre-seasonal purchases of micro-beaded fertilizers in Argentina and Brazil due to short-lived uncertainty from Covid-19. Partially offset by recovery in fertilizer sales in Bolivia, higher inoculant sales in US and Europe
9M20 +9%,on greater demand for micro-beaded fertilizers in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia
+9% Comparable
+11% As Reported
-10% Comparable
33.7
33.8
18% As Reported
31.0
30.4
5.8
5.2
5.0
4.3
Comparable
Reported
Comparable Reported
Comparable Reported
Comparable Reported
e
3Q20
9M19
9M20
3Q19
Note:
1. Sales in this segment were negatively impacted by the partial reclassification of inoculants, which had been stand-alone products and are now sold as packs and thus reported in the
Seed & Integrated Products segment
10
Comparable Consolidated Gross Profit and Margin
3Q20 Gross Profit +6% YoYto $12.0 million. Margin at 46.4% versus 47.7% in 3Q19, as mix-shift to higher margin seed packs was more than offset by unfavorable FX and inflation dynamics increasing production costs in Argentina
9M20 Gross Profit +2% YoYto $59.6 million. Margin at 48.8% vs 51.6% in 9M20, due to unfavorable FX and inflation dynamics compared to prior year period
Gross Profit ($ in millions) & Margin
Comparable Gross Profit & Margin by Segment ($ m):
Gross
Profit47.7% 41.1%46.4% 41.9%
Margin
+6% Comparable
+40% As Reported
12.0
11.4
10.8
7.7
Reported
Reported
Comparable
Comparable
3Q19
3Q20
51.6% 47.0%48.8% 45.4%
+2% Comparable
+9% As Reported
59.6
58.4
56.7
52.1
ReportedReported
ComparableComparable
9M199M20
Segment
3Q19
3Q20 % Chg.
Crop Protection
7.8
6.4
-18%
-1.003
Gross Margin
49%
39%
bps
Seed & Integrated
0.6
2.6
351%
+3.534
Products
28%
63%
Gross Margin
bps
Crop Nutrition
3.0
3.0
0%
+582
Gross Margin
52%
58%
bps
11
Growth in 3Q Offset by Non-seasonal SG&A Increase
3Q20 Adjusted EBITDA-21%to $2.6 million, as revenue and gross profit growth were offset by higher SG&A due to: i) growth expansion in Brazil, ii) FX & inflation dynamics in Argentina, iii) corporate expenses. Margin of 10.2% versus 17.7% in 3Q19, reflecting revenues and gross profit seasonality versus non-seasonal higher SG&A
9M20 Adjusted EBITDA-2%to $31.8 million, with margin of 25.5% vs 29.4% in 9M19. Revenue growth across three segments offset by higher manufacturing and SG&A costs in Argentina due to negative FX and inflation dynamics YoY, plus SG&A growth to support expansion in Brazil
3Q20 EBITDA Bridge ($ in millions)
Adj.
EBITDA
Margin
17.7%
10.2%
7
1.4
6
1.8
0.1
5
4
3.3
3
0.4
2.6
2
3.9
0.3
1
0
Adjusted EBITDA 3Q 19 Gross profit Crop
Gross profit Seed
Gross profit Crop
Operating expenses
JV's
Other income or Adjusted EBITDA 3Q20
protection
and integrated
nutrition
expenses, net
products
12
Strengthened Balance Sheet and Increased Liquidity
Raised $42.5 million through secured convertible promissory note, and $7.6 million through public corporate bonds
Improved debt maturity profile:long-term debt at 59% of total debt, up from 37% in 2Q20
Enhanced financial liquidity: cash & equivalents represent∼80% of current debt portion
Convertible note terms provide potential to increase stock trading liquidity
NetDebt-to-LTM Adjusted EBITDA declined to 2.30x in 3Q20 from 2.37x as of 3Q19
Net
Debt
2.37x
2.24x
2.14x
2..23x
2..30x
LTM EBITDA
79.6
$ million
93.5
92.1
90.3
92.8
40.1
16.9
37.1
32.5
86.8
52.6
83.8
63.5
64.1
66.9
14.9
66.4
10.5
9.8
7.8
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Current debt
Non-current debt
Cash & Equivalents
Net Debt
Notes:
Total financial debt includesshort-term debt and long-term debt, as well as outstanding installments of financed payment from the acquisition of Rizobacter, and excludes discounted checks
Net Debt = Total financial debt less cash and cash equivalents and restrictedshort-term deposits
Enhanced Free Cash Flows Through Lower Financing Costs And Optimized CapEx
Decreased total net interest expenses and financial commissions by $1.6 million YoY in 3Q20, by replacing inefficient external working capital sources with internally generated funds
Strong asset base in place to support near andlong-term growth objectives with minimal capital expenditures
Capital expenditure requirements financed with cash generated by the business
Capex of $0.3 million in 3Q20 compared to $0.4 million 3Q19. Capital expenditures in 9M19 totalled $1.4 million
Total Net Interest Expenses and Financial Commissions ($ in millions)
-9%Comparable
-30%
17.4
15.8
5.2
3.6
3Q19
3Q20
9M19
9M20
14
Looking ahead
Accelerating HB4®Program
Significantly ramping up inventories and further validating value proposition
Setting stage for successful global launch of EcoSoy™ and EcoWheat™, by accelerating breeding and licensing arrangements in key markets
Steadily driving adoption of digital farming among HB4® users in Argentina
Strong focus on international expansion
Maintain strong execution of growth plan, mainly Brazil and Paraguay
Well-developed asset base underpins organic growth
Continue raising utilization of installedmicro-beaded fertilizer capacity, while maintaining profitability focus
Stronger, more efficient and dynamic balance sheet
Also setting stage for improved trading liquidity
See opportunities for additional enhancements
15
EXHIBITS
11thFebruary 2020
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Figures in $
Three-month period ended Three-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
Nine-month period ended
03/31/2020
03/31/2019
03/31/2020
03/31/2019
Total revenue
25,672,412
18,683,341
124,918,358
110,754,807
Cost of sales
(14,920,088)
(10,996,272)
(68,227,890)
(58,648,951)
Gross profit
10,752,324
7,687,069
56,690,468
52,105,856
% Gross profit
42%
41%
45%
47%
Operating expenses
(9,953,025)
(9,882,117)
(31,262,696)
(27,638,361)
Share of profit (loss) of JV
(132,080)
(506,207)
1,166,425
306,386
Other income or expenses, net
(22,098)
272,737
(203,664)
(25,825)
Operating profit
645,121
(2,428,518)
26,390,533
24,748,056
Finance result
(4,203,080)
(21,855,343)
(24,071,756)
(36,414,615)
Profit / (loss) before income tax
(3,557,959)
(24,283,861)
2,318,777
(11,666,559)
Income tax
168,794
1,605,093
(1,035,861)
(3,445,656)
Profit / (loss) for the year
(3,389,165)
(22,678,768)
1,282,916
(15,112,215)
Other comprehensive loss
733,432
(3,075,367)
(6,833,093)
(5,587,090)
Total comprehensive Profit / (loss)
(2,655,733)
(25,754,135)
(5,550,177)
(20,699,305)
Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(2,896,931)
(21,474,709)
1,367,573
(17,245,703)
Non-controlling interests
(492,234)
(1,204,059)
(84,657)
2,133,488
(3,389,165)
(22,678,768)
1,282,916
(15,112,215)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(2,314,349)
(23,643,501)
(4,741,667)
(21,384,923)
Non-controlling interests
(341,384)
(2,110,634)
(808,510)
685,618
(2,655,733)
(25,754,135)
(5,550,177)
(20,699,305)
17
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Figures in $
ASSETS
03/31/2020
06/30/2019
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
48,178,287
3,450,873
Other financial assets
6,082,099
4,683,508
Trade receivables
64,534,544
59,236,377
Other receivables
4,215,183
1,981,829
Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable
100,654
1,263,795
Inventories
28,458,362
27,322,003
Biological assets
714,053
270,579
Total current assets
152,283,182
98,208,964
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Other financial assets
334,894
376,413
Other receivables
2,170,393
1,560,310
Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 10:14:10 UTC