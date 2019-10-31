Log in
Bioceres : Form6-K

10/31/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Section 13a-16 OR 15d-16 under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Dated October 31, 2019

Commission File Number: 001-38836

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Ocampo 210 bis, Predio CCT, Rosario

Province of Santa Fe, Argentina (Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-Fx Form 40-Fo

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): o

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The following exhibit is filed as part of this Form 6-K:

Exhibit List

Exhibits.

Number

Description

99.1Press release, Annual Shareholders' Meeting dated October 31, 20192

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.

(Registrant)

Date: October 31, 2019

By:

/s/ Federico Trucco

Name:

Federico Trucco

Title:

Chief Executive Officer

3

EXHIBIT 99.1

Bioceres Crop Solutions Holds its First Annual Shareholders' Meeting

New York, New York / October 31, 2019 - Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres Crop Solutions," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NYSE American: BIOX) held its 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") at the Company's legal counsel's office in New York, NY. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on four proposals as set forth below, each of which is described in detail in the proxy statement filed by the Company on October 10, 2019.

Each of the four proposals was approved at the Meeting by a simple majority of the shareholders who voted at the Meeting (either in person or by proxy).

  1. Approval of the report of the Board of Directors of the Company, the report of the independent auditor on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 and the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
  2. Establishment of the Equity Compensation Plans.
  3. Ratification of appointment of Gloria Montaron Estrada as Director.
  4. Ratification of the appointment of Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L. as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company.

Disclaimer

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:31:04 UTC
