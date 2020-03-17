Log in
05:32pBIOCERES : Form6-K/A
PU
05:22pBIOCERES : SEC Filing (6-K/a) - Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Amendment)
PU
03/06BIOCERES : Form6-K
PU
Bioceres : Form6-K/A

03/17/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO SECTION 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Dated March 17, 2020

Commission File Number: 001-38836

BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Ocampo 210 bis, Predio CCT, Rosario

Province of Santa Fe, Argentina (Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-Fx Form 40-F¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ¨

EXPLANATORY NOTE

On March 6, 2020, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (the "Company") furnished a Form 6-K including consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. This Form 6-K/A is furnished to include as exhibits the XBRL Data Files for such consolidated financial statements, and the XBRL Data Files should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in the Form 6-K furnished on March 6, 2020.

Other than as expressly set forth above, this Form 6-K/A does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any other item of the original Form 6-K, or reflect any events that have occurred after the Form 6-K was originally filed.

Exhibits

Exhibit Number

Description

101.INS

XBRL Instance Document.

101.SCH

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document.

101.CAL

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document.

101.DEF

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document.

101.LAB

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document.

101.PRE

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document.

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

(Registrant)

Date: March 17, 2020

By:

/s/ Federico Trucco

Name: Federico Trucco

Title: Chief Executive Officer

3

Disclaimer

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 21:31:07 UTC
