Bioceres : Form6-K/A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K/A
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO SECTION 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Dated March 17, 2020
Commission File Number: 001-38836
BIOCERES CROP SOLUTIONS CORP.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
Ocampo 210 bis, Predio CCT, Rosario
Province of Santa Fe, Argentina (Address of principal executive office)
EXPLANATORY NOTE
On March 6, 2020, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (the "Company") furnished a Form 6-K including consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. This Form 6-K/A is furnished to include as exhibits the XBRL Data Files for such consolidated financial statements, and the XBRL Data Files should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in the Form 6-K furnished on March 6, 2020.
Other than as expressly set forth above, this Form 6-K/A does not, and does not purport to, amend, update or restate the information in any other item of the original Form 6-K, or reflect any events that have occurred after the Form 6-K was originally filed.
Exhibits
|
Exhibit Number
|
Description
|
101.INS
|
XBRL Instance Document.
|
101.SCH
|
XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document.
|
101.CAL
|
XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document.
|
101.DEF
|
XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document.
|
101.LAB
|
XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document.
|
101.PRE
|
XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document.
|
|
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
|
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|
|
|
(Registrant)
|
Date: March 17, 2020
|
By:
|
/s/ Federico Trucco
|
|
|
Name: Federico Trucco
|
|
|
Title: Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
