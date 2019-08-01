Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Biocon Ltd    BIOCON   INE376G01013

BIOCON LTD

(BIOCON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biocon : Coffee baron's death fuels India Inc anger over govt crackdown on wrongdoing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 10:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: V.G. Siddhartha, chairman of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, speaks during a news conference in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The apparent suicide of India's coffee baron V.G. Siddhartha, under investigation by tax authorities, has inflamed anger towards the government among business leaders who feel it is going too far in its crackdown on fraud and tax evasion.

Drastic measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration include stringent action to enforce tax compliance, probes into bank lending practices and threatening auditors with five-year bans for alleged lapses in their work.

In particular the push by tax collectors has been labelled 'tax terrorism' by T.V. Mohandas Pai, a former director of Indian IT giant Infosys Ltd, even before the Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd founder disappeared and his body was later found floating in a river in southern India on Wednesday.

In a letter circulating on social media since Tuesday and purportedly written by Siddhartha to the firm's board and employees, he said he "gave up", blaming tax authorities for "harassment" and decisions that caused a liquidity crunch as well as an unnamed private equity partner for pressuring him into a share buyback.

The letter's authenticity has not been verified and much remains unclear about his financial situation and apparent suicide. But the company's board said it is taking the letter's content seriously and will thoroughly investigate.

India's income tax department, part of the finance ministry, has said it acted as per the law in its investigation of Siddhartha and the coffee chain, and its probe was based on credible evidence of transactions done in a concealed manner.

Former government officials, industry executives and their advisors, including lawyers, told Reuters that investigations conducted by Indian agencies and tax inspectors had often resulted in harassment for business leaders.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, managing director of biotech firm Biocon Ltd, said she knew many industrialists who have been called in by Indian enforcement agencies but were made to wait for long periods before questioning began and subjected to "insulting kind of treatment."

"People are made to wait for 24 hours, 12 hours, 16 hours. This is not some kind of inquisition. It cannot be treated like an inquisition," she said. "Today every business person is made out to be as if there is something very crooked about them."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her reply to a question in parliament late on Thursday said failing businessmen should either be provided with an honourable exit or a resolution. "Business failure in this country should not be taboo," she said.

PRESSURE TO COLLECT

Since Modi came to power in 2014, he has made fighting fraud and tax evasion a top goal, saying he wanted to break previous cosy ties between policymakers and rich capitalists.

His administration has targeted banks and heavily indebted businesses and tracked down rich fugitives hiding out in other countries - popular policies that helped him win a second-term in a landslide election victory in May.

While many government officials and business leaders agree that regulations need to be more strictly enforced, they also say the government has been overzealous, making business leaders too fearful to invest and endangering the health of the economy.

In particular, they are concerned that enforcement agencies increasingly go after loan defaulters without differentiating between genuine business failures and corrupt practices.

"Any enforcement agency first looks at you as a crook," said J.N. Gupta, a former executive director at India's capital markets regulator, adding that the loss of Siddhartha's life was a very sad moment but one that was giving India an opportunity to find out what had gone wrong with the system.

"We have a very thin line between duty and harassment. The enforcement agencies fail to realise that sometimes their zeal could be seen as harassment."

Tax collectors are also under pressure, government sources familiar with the matter have said, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

With economic growth at a five-year low and keen to fund more public spending, the government has set an income tax target of 13.35 trillion rupees (£159.3 billion) for this fiscal year, some 15% higher than last year.

The general distrust of businesses is very high in the bureaucracy, said Pratibha Jain, a partner at law firm Nishith Desai Associates which advises corporate clients on tax and investigation matters.

"Tax authorities are keeping focus only on corporations and individuals to meet their revenue base, rather than looking at it in a fair manner which requires widening the tax base to get tax evaders to pay up," she said.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Martin Howell and Edwina Gibbs)

By Aftab Ahmed and Aditya Kalra
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOCON LTD -1.32% 223.55 End-of-day quote.-25.57%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCON LTD
11:10aBIOCON : Coffee baron's death fuels India Inc anger over government crackdown on..
RE
10:50aBIOCON : Coffee baron's death fuels India Inc anger over govt crackdown on wrong..
RE
07/26BIOCON : Q1FY20 Revenue Rs 1,490 Cr, Up 25% EBITDA Up 51% at Rs 462 Cr Net Profi..
AQ
07/18BIOCON LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/08BIOCON : Pre-Approval U.S. FDA Inspection Conducted at Biocon's Insulins Facilit..
AQ
06/15BIOCON : Boost to Biocon's biosimilar business as Bengaluru units get European n..
AQ
06/12BIOCON LTD : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 1 existing share
FA
05/25BIOCON : and Mylan's Ogivri gets Health Canadas approval
AQ
05/24BIOCON : and Mylan get Canadian nod for biosimilar cancer drug Ogivri
AQ
05/23BIOCON : Health Canada Approves Biocon and Mylan's Ogivri, the First Trastuzumab..
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 68 546 M
EBIT 2020 13 525 M
Net income 2020 9 777 M
Debt 2020 11 559 M
Yield 2020 0,70%
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,03x
EV / Sales2021 3,29x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart BIOCON LTD
Duration : Period :
Biocon Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCON LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 289,41  INR
Last Close Price 223,55  INR
Spread / Highest target 70,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arun Suresh Chandavarkar CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Chairman & Managing Director
Siddharth Mittal Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Narendra Chirmule Head-Research & Development
John McCallum Marshall Shaw Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCON LTD-25.57%3 893
GILEAD SCIENCES4.75%83 014
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.55%42 675
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.40%33 269
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC36.40%11 038
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC0.00%10 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group