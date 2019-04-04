BIOCORP: 2018 Annual Results

Regulatory News:
BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA‐PME),
a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of
innovative medical and drug delivery devices, announces today its annual
results for the year that ended on December 31, 2018, as approved by the
Board of directors on April 3rd (1).
“BIOCORP reached a milestone in 2018 with the first wave of
industrial contract signing for some of connected products, including
MallyaTM and InspairTM.
This underscores the match between strong market demand and the
relevance of BIOCORP solutions, and we are positioning ourselves today
as a global leader in the field of connected drug delivery devices.
The
opportunities offered by these markets are very important, especially in
the field of chronic diseases such as diabetes. In this respect, MallyaTM
is perfectly positioned to support a very dynamic growth of BIOCORP in
the next months.
The traditional activity also experienced
good momentum in fiscal year 2018 with a development contract signed
with FERRING and the industrialization of a highly innovative product
for closure and drug delivery with VIRBAC. NewguardTM
has also benefited from strong demand from pharmaceutical customers,
especially in the heparin field, and we have initiated the large-scale
industrialization phase at our production site in Issoire. This is an
outstanding recognition of our products' quality and our innovation
strategy in targeted areas.
Sales of 2018 were up sharply: + 67%, partly thanks to development
programs on the range of connected products, and secondly to the
continued growth of traditional activities and, lastly, figure generated
by industrialization contracts (VIRBAC and FERRING). Operating expenses
decreased by € 1,435,000 over the period; this decrease is related to
the € 2,371,000 provision for intangible assets recognized in 2017
following the termination of the CarpsealTM
contract, NewsealTM.
We are therefore successfully following our development strategy in
our two business areas and the beginning of the commercialization of our
connected products in 2019 with partners in Europe and the United States
as a first step." commented Jacques Gardette, founder and CEO
of BIOCORP.
(1) The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried
out. The certification report is being issued.
2018 highlights
-
Signed an industrialization contract with FERRING for the development
of a customized closure system,
-
Ordered feasibility and evaluation studies for non-connected and
connected platforms (NewguardTM, DatapenTM,
MallyaTM and InspairTM)
-
Signed a strategic partnership with CHRONICARE for the US distribution
of MallyaTM
-
Signed a distribution contract with LINDAL GROUP to promote the add-on
InspairTM
-
Strengthened intellectual property: 2 new patents, issuance of 4
patents including Canada, Russia, Japan and the US
-
Capital increase of € 5 million and implementation of € 4 million
convertible bonds allowing BIOCORP to further develop the proprietary
products platform and prepare for the launch of MallyaTM
Annual financial results highlight the development strategy
continuation and activities structuring set up after the IPO in July
2015. International development dynamics is strong and fits the company
expectations. BIOCORP confirms its innovation policy with the
continuation of research projects, existing projects finalization and
the widening of products range, as well as the intensification of
commercial development with the signature of agreements and significant
partnerships. Regarding the intensification of activities, BIOCORP still
supports expenses in relation with the development of its products for
several major clients, without benefiting from matching revenues.
Turnover reached € 3,890k in 2018, up 67% compared to € 2,321k in
2017, supported by development programs of connected products and by the
continuation of contracts for industrialization of the traditional
activity.
In 2018, other operating income amounted to (€ 120k) and were
mainly composed of the variation in stored production (€ 218k) and
expense transfers € 93k.
Operating expenses amounted € 9,039k, that is to say a 13%
decrease compared to 2017, the R&D effort representing a 21% of
expenses. This decrease is primarily due to provisioning for intangible
assets amounting € 2,371k in 2017 as a consequence of broken partnership
for CarpsealTM and NewsealTM.
The € 936k residual increase results from the increase in the
consumption of raw materials related to the turnover’s growth for €
148k, outsourcing increase of tools manufacturing for € 196k, R&D
external expenses for € 215k, patent fees for € 350k, the strengthening
of the operating structure of BIOCORP over a full year amounts to € 374k.
Given these elements, the operating result is negative at (€
5,269k) in 2018 against (€ 7,846k) in 2017.
The financial result shows a loss of (€ 262k) in 2018 against (€
12k) in 2017, mainly due to financial charges related to convertible
bond contracts.
Exceptional profit amounting to (€ 107k) vs. (€ 23k) last year,
are mainly due to financial expenses related to convertible bond
contracts.
In 2018, BIOCORP benefited from Research Tax Credit and Innovation Tax
Credit for € 332k, compared to € 373k in 2017.
Considering this information, the 2018 net result is negative at
(€ 5,305k) against (€ 7.508k) in 2017.
On December 31, 2018, BIOCORP posted free cash of € 1,341k vs € 691k on
December 31, 2017. The level of equities is (€ 1.820k) against (€
1.264k) on December 31, 2017.
|
In €
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
Sales
|
|
3 890 416
|
|
2 321 083
|
Other operating income
|
|
-120 312
|
|
306 221
|
Total operating income
|
|
3 770 104
|
|
2 627 304
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
External purchases and expenses
|
|
4 184 185
|
|
3 540 433
|
Taxes, duties and other levies
|
|
86 044
|
|
79 212
|
Wages and expenses
|
|
3 778 056
|
|
3 404 423
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
990 686
|
|
3 449 680
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
9 038 971
|
|
10 473 748
|
Net operating income
|
|
-5 268 868
|
|
-7 846 445
|
Net financial income
|
|
-261 566
|
|
-12 300
|
Exceptional item
|
|
-107 450
|
|
-22 974
|
Research Tax Credit and Innovation Tax Credit
|
|
332 450
|
|
373 019
|
Net profit
|
|
-5 305 433
|
|
-7 508 699
Objectives and outlook for 2019:
BIOCORP intends to continue its development on different strategic lines:
-
Expand and intensify the development of its connected devices in the
injectable devices field and expand them to new applications, whether
in respiratory or ophthalmic fields,
-
Commercial launch of MallyaTM in the first half of 2019,
-
Submit a new injection device with highly original characteristics in
the second half of 2019,
-
Continue partnerships for developing and manufacturing its own devices,
-
Initiate new development and industrialization programs thanks to
specific developments and services on a project mode relying on
BIOCORP know-how,
-
Set up any alternative financing by the end of the first half of 2019
to ensure business continuity.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand),
France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and
manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems.
It is listed as ‘Innovative Company’ by the French public investment
bank Bpifrance. With twenty-five years of experience and more than 30
manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry,
providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of
patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its
core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to
aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have
been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and
capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new
Internet-connected products, including Mallya, a smart cap for pen
injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data
to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company
has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July
2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).
