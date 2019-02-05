BIOCORP : Presents MallyaTM and Other Innovations at Pharmapack on 6th-7th February 2019 in Paris

Regulatory News:
BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / PEA‐PME eligible) (Paris:ALCOR), a
French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of
medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces its
participation to the 22nd edition of Pharmapack exhibition
taking place in Paris (France).
Pharmapack exhibition is one of the key meeting places for the
pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery industry players from all
over the world. It welcomes an average of 5,000 visitors from more than
70 countries.
On booth C44, BIOCORP will introduce its innovative
pharmaceutical devices and connected devices. The company will highlight
its MallyaTM device, formerly known as the Easylog project.
This smart sensor, which won a Pharmapack Award in 2016, is going to be
medical CE marked by April and will be launched on the market by the end
of the first half of 2019.
One of the highlights for BIOCORP will
be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 4:30 pm as Arnaud
Guillet, Business Development Director, will host a conference at the
Learning Lab, talking about “How smart devices are changing drug
delivery “.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near
Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in
the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug
delivery systems. It is listed as ‘Innovative Company’ by the French
public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience
and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the
industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs
of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics,
its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to
aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have
been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and
capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new
Internet-connected products, including Easylog, a smart cap for pen
injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data
to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company
has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July
2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).
