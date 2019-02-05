Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Biocorp    ALCOR   FR0012788065

BIOCORP (ALCOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BIOCORP : Presents MallyaTM and Other Innovations at Pharmapack on 6th-7th February 2019 in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 12:02pm EST

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / PEA‐PME eligible) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces its participation to the 22nd edition of Pharmapack exhibition taking place in Paris (France).

Pharmapack exhibition is one of the key meeting places for the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery industry players from all over the world. It welcomes an average of 5,000 visitors from more than 70 countries.
On booth C44, BIOCORP will introduce its innovative pharmaceutical devices and connected devices. The company will highlight its MallyaTM device, formerly known as the Easylog project. This smart sensor, which won a Pharmapack Award in 2016, is going to be medical CE marked by April and will be launched on the market by the end of the first half of 2019.
One of the highlights for BIOCORP will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 4:30 pm as Arnaud Guillet, Business Development Director, will host a conference at the Learning Lab, talking about “How smart devices are changing drug delivery “.

ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as ‘Innovative Company’ by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including Easylog, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).
For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com
Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCORP
12:02pBIOCORP : Presents MallyaTM and Other Innovations at Pharmapack on 6th-7th Febru..
BU
01/18BIOCORP : PR Letter to shareholders
PU
01/18BIOCORP : Issues Its Second Letter to Shareholders
BU
2018BIOCORP : Half-year results as of June 30, 2018
PU
2018BIOCORP : Half-Year Results as of June 30, 2018 in Line with Strategy
BU
2018BIOCORP : Half-year results
CO
2018BIOCORP : Annual results
PU
2018BIOCORP : 2017 Annual Results
BU
2018BIOCORP : Annual results
CO
2018BIOCORP : Slide show results
CO
More news
Chart BIOCORP
Duration : Period :
Biocorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gardette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Dessertenne Chief Operating Officer
Stéphane Chabanais Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alain Marcoz Director-Software Research & Development
Emilie Gardette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCORP34.07%45
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.99%356 381
PFIZER-1.76%246 152
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.24%229 524
NOVARTIS4.83%225 726
MERCK AND COMPANY0.60%199 891
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.