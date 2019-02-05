BIOCORP : Presents MallyaTM and Other Innovations at Pharmapack on 6th-7th February 2019 in Paris

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / PEA‐PME eligible) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces its participation to the 22nd edition of Pharmapack exhibition taking place in Paris (France).

Pharmapack exhibition is one of the key meeting places for the pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery industry players from all over the world. It welcomes an average of 5,000 visitors from more than 70 countries.

On booth C44, BIOCORP will introduce its innovative pharmaceutical devices and connected devices. The company will highlight its MallyaTM device, formerly known as the Easylog project. This smart sensor, which won a Pharmapack Award in 2016, is going to be medical CE marked by April and will be launched on the market by the end of the first half of 2019.

One of the highlights for BIOCORP will be held on Wednesday, February 6th at 4:30 pm as Arnaud Guillet, Business Development Director, will host a conference at the Learning Lab, talking about “How smart devices are changing drug delivery “.

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as ‘Innovative Company’ by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including Easylog, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).

