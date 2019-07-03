Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Biocorp    ALCOR   FR0012788065

BIOCORP

(ALCOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BIOCORP : enters exclusive negotiations with SANOFI to use their Mallya connected device

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Press release

BIOCORP enters exclusive negotiations with SANOFI to use their MallyaTM

connected device with Sanofi's integrated diabetes care platform

  • BIOCORP to receive upfront payment of 4 M€

Issoire, July 3, 2019, at 8:00 am CEST - BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces that they have entered into an exclusive negotiation with SANOFI, a worldwide leader within the pharmaceutical industry, aimed at introducing their Mallya connected device into SANOFI's integrated diabetes care platform.

Mallya is a smart sensor cap that clips onto an injection pen enabling automatic recording and transmission of dosage information via a dedicated mobile application. Mallya is the only connected device for injection pens which has been evaluated to meet the accuracy requirements needed for a CE Class IIb medical device designation by the European regulatory authorities.

Under the terms of these exclusive negotiations, BIOCORP will get an initial payment of €4 million from SANOFI to support related development activities.

Eric Dessertenne, Chief Operating Officer of BIOCORP, said: "This exciting first step towards a partnership with Sanofi, one of the three largest diabetes care companies, confirms our position as the world leader in connected devices. For us, this is a result of the promises we have made to our shareholders, employees and partners since our initial public offering in 2015. We are proud to bring a breakthrough device to the market to improve the daily lives of patients with diabetes. We believe our innovative Mallya has great potential to become the standard in its class and should contribute significantly, and in a short time, to our very strong growth."

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including MallyaTM, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 - ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.comFollow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

BIOCORP Contacts

Jacques Gardette

Éric Dessertenne

Sylvaine Dessard

CEO

Chief Operating Officer

Marketing & Communication Director

investisseurs@biocorp.fr

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

Disclaimer

Biocorp Production SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCORP
02:28aBIOCORP : enters exclusive negotiations with SANOFI to use their Mallya connecte..
PU
02:01aBIOCORP : Enters Exclusive Negotiations With SANOFI to Use Their MallyaTM Connec..
BU
06/12BIOCORP : Announces The CE IIb Approval of Its Mallya Device
BU
06/06BIOCORP : Wins the 2019 Award for Growth Companies, Category “Healthcare, ..
BU
05/07BIOCORP : Exhibits Its Connected Device, InspairTM, During RDD in Lisbon
BU
04/04BIOCORP : Annual results – 2018
PU
04/04BIOCORP : 2018 Annual Results
BU
02/23BIOCORP : and DreaMed Diabetes Join to Offer an Outstanding AI System for Diabet..
AQ
02/21BIOCORP : and DreaMed Diabetes Join to Offer an Outstanding AI System for Diabet..
BU
02/18BIOCORP : and AgaMatrix Announce a Strategic Partnership Based on the Insulin Do..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 0
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 54,8 M
Chart BIOCORP
Duration : Period :
Biocorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 13,3  €
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gardette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Dessertenne Chief Operating Officer
Stéphane Chabanais Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alain Marcoz Director-Software Research & Development
Emilie Gardette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCORP82.69%62
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.51%370 009
PFIZER1.31%243 002
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.67%241 681
ROCHE HOLDING16.21%241 681
MERCK AND COMPANY10.91%218 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About