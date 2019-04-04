Biocorp : Annual results – 2018

Press release

2018 Annual results

⋅Strategic partnership signed with LINDAL GROUP to promote the add-on device

InspairTM

⋅Development agreement signed with FERRING for a customized cap

⋅2018 turnover: € 3.890k (+67%)

⋅Strong R&D investments: € 1.890k

Issoire, April 4th, 2019, 7:00 am CEST - BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA‐PME), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative medical and drug delivery devices, announces today its annual results for the year that ended on December 31, 2018, as approved by the Board of directors on April 3rd (1).

"BIOCORP reached a milestone in 2018 with the first wave of industrial contract signing for some of connected products, including MallyaTM and InspairTM. This underscores the match between strong market demand and the relevance of BIOCORP solutions, and we are positioning ourselves today as a global leader in the field of connected drug delivery devices.

The opportunities offered by these markets are very important, especially in the field of chronic diseases such as diabetes. In this respect, MallyaTM is perfectly positioned to support a very dynamic growth of BIOCORP in the next months.

The traditional activity also experienced good momentum in fiscal year 2018 with a development contract signed with FERRING and the industrialization of a highly innovative product for closure and drug delivery with VIRBAC. NewguardTM has also benefited from strong demand from pharmaceutical customers, especially in the heparin field, and we have initiated the large-scale industrialization phase at our production site in Issoire. This is an outstanding recognition of our products' quality and our innovation strategy in targeted areas.

Sales of 2018 were up sharply: + 67%, partly thanks to development programs on the range of connected products, and secondly to the continued growth of traditional activities and, lastly, figure generated by industrialization contracts (VIRBAC and FERRING). Operating expenses decreased by € 1,435,000 over the period; this decrease is related to the € 2,371,000 provision for intangible assets recognized in 2017 following the termination of the CarpsealTM contract, NewsealTM.

We are therefore successfully following our development strategy in our two business areas and the beginning of the commercialization of our connected products in 2019 with partners in Europe and the United States as a first step." commented Jacques Gardette, founder and CEO of BIOCORP.

(1) The audit procedures on the annual accounts have been carried out. The certification report is being issued.

