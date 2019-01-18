Log in
BIOCORP
01/18 09:49:46 am
8.9 EUR   +8.27%
2017BIOCORP SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017BIOCORP SA : annual earnings release
2016BIOCORP SA : half-yearly earnings release
Biocorp : PR Letter to shareholders

01/18/2019 | 12:29pm EST

Press release

BIOCORP issues its second letter to shareholders

Issoire, France, January 18th, 2019, 06:00 pm CET - BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / PEAPME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, published a second issue of its letter to shareholders.

This new issue reviews the past year and brings up short term development opportunities for BIOCORP. It updates key facts from 2015, R&D investments and stock market price evolution.

The document is on line on the company's website, section "Investors": https://biocorpsys.com/en/letter-to-our-shareholders-n2/

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including Easylog, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 45 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 - ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

BIOCORP Contacts

Arnaud Guillet

Eric Dessertenne

Sylvaine Dessard

Business Development Director

Chief Operating Officer

Marketing & Communication Director

aguillet@biocorp.fr

rp@biocorp.fr

+33 (0)6 48 28 51 16

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

Disclaimer

Biocorp Production SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:28:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Gardette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Dessertenne Chief Operating Officer
Stéphane Chabanais Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Alain Marcoz Director-Software Research & Development
Emilie Gardette Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCORP12.91%38
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.78%346 217
PFIZER-3.53%246 326
NOVARTIS4.74%226 774
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.65%223 350
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.06%196 588
