BioCorRx Announces the Launch of UnCraveRx On-Demand Virtual Fitness, Lifestyle Support and Nutrition App

ANAHEIM, CA, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a leader, developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has launched the UnCraveRx™ virtual app. UnCraveRx™ is a medically assisted weight loss management program that helps to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness and nutrition.

The estimated launch of the full UnCraveRx™ program is October 2019, but the UnCraveRx™ App is available now. It is available online www.myuncraverx.com or through the Android or iOS app stores. The app includes fitness classes that cover a range of fitness styles and interests, nutrition and lifestyle support. The app also offers other wellness trackers.

Lourdes Felix, CFO, COO and Director, stated, “The UnCraveRx™ app fits people of all ages and stages of life, and provides a personalized experience that can help to eliminate many time barriers for meal planning and regular physical activity. No matter what kind of incentive or daily reminders you need to meet your goals, you can find an option to keep yourself on track. Our aim is to inspire better overall wellness for real people and support their weight loss and weight management goals with lifestyle support groups.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

