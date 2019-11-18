Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    BCRX

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BioCryst Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares and Completion of Public Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 04:01pm EST

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today the completion of an underwritten public offering of 43,620,690 shares of its common stock, including 5,689,655 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.  The gross proceeds from this offering to BioCryst, including from the shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, were approximately $63.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by BioCryst. 

BioCryst expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, worldwide development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities for the prophylactic BCX7353 program, primarily focusing on the U.S., EU and Japan; development of the BCX9930 program; development of the BCX9250 program; post-approval commitments for RAPIVAB®/ALPIVABTM; funding clinical development of pipeline assets; and capital expenditures and other general corporate expenses.

J.P. Morgan acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock described above has been previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

This offering was made by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus.  A prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.  Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an oral ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results and achievements and use of proceeds. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or outcomes to be materially different from any future results, performances, achievements, or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and other risks and uncertainties inherent in BioCryst’s business. Please refer to the documents that BioCryst files periodically with the SEC, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.

BCRXW

CONTACT:   John Bluth, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, +1-919-859-7910

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
04:01pBioCryst Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Addition..
GL
09:39aBIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
11/14BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
11/13BioCryst Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
11/12BioCryst Commences Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
11/08BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
11/08BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
11/07BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : New Clinical Trial Results and Market Research Suppor..
AQ
11/07Biocryst to Present Abstracts at Annual Scientific Meeting of American Colleg..
GL
11/06BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18,5 M
EBIT 2019 -127 M
Net income 2019 -135 M
Finance 2019 89,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,43x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,62x
EV / Sales2019 9,22x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 260 M
Chart BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,13  $
Last Close Price 1,75  $
Spread / Highest target 643%
Spread / Average Target 307%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon P. Stonehouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Robert Bennett Vice President-Investor Relations & Operations
Thomas R. Staab CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
William P. Sheridan Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-78.31%260
GILEAD SCIENCES4.03%82 323
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS26.61%53 950
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-7.67%37 702
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.81.65%22 459
GENMAB41.12%14 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group