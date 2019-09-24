Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    BCRX

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of this presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst’s first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.BioCryst.com.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
04:16pBioCryst Pharmaceuticals to Present at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
GL
09/23BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
09/23BioCryst Appoints Helen Thackray, M.D., to Board of Directors
GL
09/16BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
09/05BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5..
AQ
09/04BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
09/03BioCryst to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
GL
08/08BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/06BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5..
AQ
08/06BIOCRYST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12,9 M
EBIT 2019 -129 M
Net income 2019 -137 M
Finance 2019 39,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,59x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,09x
EV / Sales2019 24,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,85x
Capitalization 357 M
Chart BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,38  $
Last Close Price 3,23  $
Spread / Highest target 302%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon P. Stonehouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
George B. Abercrombie Independent Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Robert Bennett Vice President-Investor Relations & Operations
Thomas R. Staab CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-59.98%357
GILEAD SCIENCES5.08%83 244
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.14%45 207
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-21.10%32 247
GENMAB31.33%13 446
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.40.15%9 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group