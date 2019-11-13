Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    BCRX

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BioCryst Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 07:11pm EST

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 37,931,035 shares of its common stock, offered at a price to the public of $1.45 per share.  The gross proceeds from this offering to BioCryst are expected to be $55 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BioCryst. 

BioCryst has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,689,655 shares of its common stock.  The offering is expected to close on or about November 18, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. BioCryst expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, worldwide development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities for the prophylactic BCX7353 program, primarily focusing on the U.S., EU and Japan; development of the BCX9930 program; development of the BCX9250 program; post-approval commitments for RAPIVAB®/ALPIVAB; funding clinical development of pipeline assets; and capital expenditures and other general corporate expenses.

J.P. Morgan is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock described above has been previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

This offering is being made by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus.  A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.  Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an oral ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results and achievements, use of proceeds and the completion of this offering. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or outcomes to be materially different from any future results, performances, achievements, or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to this offering and other risks and uncertainties inherent in BioCryst’s business. Please refer to the documents that BioCryst files periodically with the SEC, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.

BCRXW

CONTACT: John Bluth, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, +1-919-859-7910

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
07:11pBioCryst Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
11/12BioCryst Commences Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
11/08BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
11/08BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
11/07BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : New Clinical Trial Results and Market Research Suppor..
AQ
11/07Biocryst to Present Abstracts at Annual Scientific Meeting of American Colleg..
GL
11/06BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
11/06BIOCRYST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06BioCryst Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Upcoming Key Milest..
GL
11/06New Clinical Trial Results and Market Research Support Significant Commercial..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16,1 M
EBIT 2019 -131 M
Net income 2019 -138 M
Finance 2019 39,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,54x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,82x
EV / Sales2019 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,38x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,25  $
Last Close Price 1,91  $
Spread / Highest target 581%
Spread / Average Target 280%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon P. Stonehouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Robert Bennett Vice President-Investor Relations & Operations
Thomas R. Staab CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
William P. Sheridan Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-77.82%222
GILEAD SCIENCES2.83%82 753
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.02%50 394
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-6.72%35 474
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.73.14%21 914
GENMAB39.72%14 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group