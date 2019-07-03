Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    BCRX

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(BCRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 07:16am EDT

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the compensation committee of BioCryst’s board of directors granted three newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 33,000 shares of BioCryst common stock on June 30, 2019, and granted Megan Sniecinski, the company’s new chief business officer, the option to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 shares of BioCryst common stock on July 1, 2019, in each case as inducements material to each employee entering into employment with BioCryst. The options were granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The June 30, 2019 options have an exercise price of $3.79 per share, which is equal to the closing price of BioCryst common stock on the last business day prior to the grant date, and the July 1, 2019 options have an exercise price of $3.71 per share, which is equal to the closing price of BioCryst common stock on the grant date. The June 30, 2019 options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, in each case subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Of the July 1, 2019 grant, 150,000 options will vest on the first anniversary of Ms. Sniecinski’s start date and the remaining options will vest in three equal annual installments, beginning on the second anniversary of her start date. Each stock option has a 10 year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of BioCryst’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and a preclinical program to develop oral ALK-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
07:16aBioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
07/01BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
07/01BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regula..
AQ
07/01BioCryst Appoints Megan Sniecinski Chief Business Officer
GL
06/27BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/27Biocryst Begins Enrollment of Phase 1 Trial of BCX9930, an Oral Factor D Inhi..
GL
06/05BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5..
AQ
06/04BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/04BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
05/31BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14,7 M
EBIT 2019 -125 M
Net income 2019 -135 M
Finance 2019 13,8 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -2,97x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,44x
EV / Sales2019 25,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,07x
Capitalization 396 M
Chart BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,56  $
Last Close Price 3,59  $
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon P. Stonehouse President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Robert Bennett Vice President-Investor Relations & Operations
Thomas R. Staab CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
William P. Sheridan Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-54.03%396
GILEAD SCIENCES10.06%86 250
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.34%46 573
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-15.52%34 558
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC37.99%11 612
GENMAB13.26%11 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About